Meet the Ullapool teenager who started his own woodturning business

Former Ullapool High School student Daniel Stewart started woodturning as a hobby when he was just 14 years old.

And now he has found a way to turn it into his own full-time business, Daniel Stewart Woodturning.

After spending hours watching videos online, he was able to pick up his skills and use them to create a range of artisan products.

Daniel mounts wood on to a lathe and rotates it, before carving using a hand-held tool to shape it.

Crafting a career

Daniel left Ullapool High School in the early stages of last year aged 17 and continued his interest in carving and crafting.

When his 18th birthday came around, he started to put the building blocks in place for his own business.

Daniel said: “I always enjoyed a bit of turning and crafting things after school. When I turned 18 it felt right to put my all into making it a full-time business.

“I had sold little bits and pieces in the past but this was the next step for me.

“I saved up to invest in machinery to start my hobby and then when I decided to start my business I invested a lot more time and a bit more money.”

Daniel sells bowls and platters made from wood he finds on his estate, based in Garve.

They are all finished with Danish oil and beeswax which are both food-safe.

He also does custom work for customers, who are able to request tailormade products.

Daniel said: “The process for me starts at cuting up the wood and drying it in the shed.

“Then I bring it to the workshop and turning it into something with the shaping machinery.

“It’s nice to be able to see what’s hiding inside of wood rather than letting it rot.”

Turning Daniel Stewart Woodturning into a success

Daniel pitches a tent at a local viewpoint on the North Coast 500 in order to grow his customer base.

The Western Ross entrepreneur also travels to local markets to showcase his work.

Daniel said: “Where I pitch the tent is brilliant, there are no other shops there which means no competitions.

“A lot of tour buses will stop and people are always fascinated with my work.”

Although things are going well for Daniel Stewart Woodturning, he is already looking at ways to grow his business.

He added: “It’s something which I love and in turn makes me want to grow it.

“I’m working on getting a bigger workshop where I can complete my woodturning and restoration while also having a showroom.

“Then I would be able to do more things onsite, like lessons.”

Business Gateway machinery support

Daniel received a Highland Council start-up fund after going to Business Gateway for support.

He used the money to upgrade to more powerful tools, enabling him to improve efficiency.

Business Gateway adviser Marianne Ross said: “Seeing someone as young as Daniel with his passion shows that owning a business is for all ages, no matter how young or old.

“It’s great to see how our support has helped Daniel create new products and bring in more custom to the business.”