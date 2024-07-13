Meet the Ullapool teenager who started his own woodturning business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Meet the Ullapool teenager who started his own woodturning business

Daniel Stewart has turned his hobby into a full-time role and is already looking at ways to expand.

By Alex Banks
Daniel Stewart has his own woodturning business in Western Ross. Image: Business Gateway
Former Ullapool High School student Daniel Stewart started woodturning as a hobby when he was just 14 years old.

And now he has found a way to turn it into his own full-time business, Daniel Stewart Woodturning.

After spending hours watching videos online, he was able to pick up his skills and use them to create a range of artisan products.

Daniel mounts wood on to a lathe and rotates it, before carving using a hand-held tool to shape it.

Crafting a career

Daniel left Ullapool High School in the early stages of last year aged 17 and continued his interest in carving and crafting.

When his 18th birthday came around, he started to put the building blocks in place for his own business.

Daniel said: “I always enjoyed a bit of turning and crafting things after school. When I turned 18 it felt right to put my all into making it a full-time business.

“I had sold little bits and pieces in the past but this was the next step for me.

Daniel started woodturning in 2020 when he was just 14 years old. Image: Daniel Stewart Woodturning

“I saved up to invest in machinery to start my hobby and then when I decided to start my business I invested a lot more time and a bit more money.”

Daniel sells bowls and platters made from wood he finds on his estate, based in Garve.

They are all finished with Danish oil and beeswax which are both food-safe.

He also does custom work for customers, who are able to request tailormade products.

Daniel said: “The process for me starts at cuting up the wood and drying it in the shed.

“Then I bring it to the workshop and turning it into something with the shaping machinery.

“It’s nice to be able to see what’s hiding inside of wood rather than letting it rot.”

Turning Daniel Stewart Woodturning into a success

Daniel pitches a tent at a local viewpoint on the North Coast 500 in order to grow his customer base.

The Western Ross entrepreneur also travels to local markets to showcase his work.

Daniel said: “Where I pitch the tent is brilliant, there are no other shops there which means no competitions.

“A lot of tour buses will stop and people are always fascinated with my work.”

One of Daniel’s handcrafted products. Image: Daniel Stewart Woodturning

Although things are going well for Daniel Stewart Woodturning, he is already looking at ways to grow his business.

He added: “It’s something which I love and in turn makes me want to grow it.

“I’m working on getting a bigger workshop where I can complete my woodturning and restoration while also having a showroom.

“Then I would be able to do more things onsite, like lessons.”

Business Gateway machinery support

Daniel received a Highland Council start-up fund after going to Business Gateway for support.

He used the money to upgrade to more powerful tools, enabling him to improve  efficiency.

Daniel Stewart Woodturning pitches his tent at Durnamuck viewpoint.

Business Gateway adviser Marianne Ross said: “Seeing someone as young as Daniel with his passion shows that owning a business is for all ages, no matter how young or old.

“It’s great to see how our support has helped Daniel create new products and bring in more custom to the business.”

