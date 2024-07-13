Trucks prevented from entering Aberdeen waste incinerator

Around 100 climate activists have formed a “picket line” preventing trucks from entering an Aberdeen waste incinerator this morning.

The protesters from Climate Camp Scotland have been at the Ness Energy from Waste facility – which began its full operations in December – since 7am.

Located at East Tullos Industrial Estate in the south of Aberdeen, the £150 million incinerator is expected to burn 150,000 tonnes of waste from the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray each year.

Banners saying “Climate Justice For Torry” and “Hauns Affa Torry” have been raised by protestors, who say they are demanding an end to “private profiteering” from pollution.

Beginning its testing phase in February last year, Climate Camp Scotland says the facility – which was built and is managed by EFW Ness Ltd – “pollutes the air with particles that cause respiratory and cardiovascular illness”.

Operated by Indaver UK on behalf of the north-east’s three local authorities, it is in use 24 hours a day, and campaigners also claim that such incinerators are the most “expensive method” to generate energy and handle waste.

Torry resident and Friends of St Fittick’s Park campaigner – a group who aim to “protect” the facility from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) – Ishbel Shand said: “This incinerator is a grotesque building, squatting in our community like a great cockroach, and converting non-renewable natural resources into toxic ash and carbon dioxide.

“It is a malign symbol of the rampant consumerism that is destroying our planet. This isn’t energy from waste – it exists to waste energy. How on earth did this ever become acceptable?”

‘Torry needs justice’

North-east Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman added: “For decades, Torry has borne the brunt of industrial development without seeing the benefits. Old Torry was demolished for oil and gas developments in the 70s. Torry lost its beach at Nigg Bay to the South Harbour and it has to deal with the waste from the city and the shire – with the incinerator and sewage works looming over communities.

“With life expectancy in Torry more than 10 years lower than elsewhere in Aberdeen, this inequality and injustice must stop. We need an end to private profiteering and fossil capitalism. Torry needs justice.”

At the time of the incinerator’s opening, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “I am pleased to see the energy from waste plant up and running. Not only will it provide a sustainable way for the three north-east councils to treat general waste, it will also generate heat.

“The heat provided by the energy from waste plant will be distributed by the Torry Heat Network, crucially providing low-cost heating for schools, care facilities and social housing nearby.”