Loch Ness boat tours business shows 300,000 passengers a year it’s ‘more than just a monster’

A Loch Ness boat tours business is looking to break more records after seeing an increase in its visitor numbers so far this year.

Loch Ness by Jacobite reported its best visitor figures to date last year but is already seeing those improve, as well as growing numbers of passengers from overseas.

Alison Daun, who became managing director in January, said a smooth transition period has allowed the business to keep sailing on.

The tour company sees almost 300,000 customers each year and in the height of summer can see more than 1,600 passengers each day.

New role and responsibilities for managing director

Ms Daun joined Loch Ness by Jacobite eight years ago as an accountant before switching to finance director in 2018.

However, in January of this year, Freda Newton moved away from the area and took a step back.

Ms Daun said: “Since Freda moved away from the area and decided to take a back seat, there was a chance for me to step into the managing director role.

“It’s been really good for me and my point of view within Loch Ness by Jacobite has changed from numbers to looking at it as a whole.

“Freda helped me transition into the role and now she’s executive chair so I still see her at board meetings.

“My focus now is being strategic moving forward and making investments in the right places.”

Loch Ness by Jacobite operates from two departure points, Dochgarroch Lock and Clansman Harbour.

It offers four cruises and tours, with 50 minute and two hour trips available. The business employs 79 staff, with 60 core.

Will Loch Ness by Jacobite passenger numbers be best ever?

Ms Daun is positive about the state of the business since she took charge, seeing a growing number of visitors.

She added: “We’re 4-5% ahead of where we were this time last year, and that was our busiest year ever.

“Since Covid we have bounced back and although the surge has slowed down, the growth is very much still there.

“Our objective is to be the best in class and offer a five-star experience to our passengers.

“We’re very lucky because we have such a beautiful location on our doorstep.

“There has been a bit of a shift in the market so you see more larger group bookings now than individual.

“There’s also more international visitors as opposed to those from the UK, which maybe comes hand in hand with people travelling abroad again.”

The Loch Ness business now has its own gift shop as well as three holiday cottages outside of Inverness.

When looking to the future, Ms Daun wants to make sure the business is investing in the experience.

She added: “We need to always be willing to change, we’re looking at new technology including an app for passengers.

“Imminent plans include investing in infrastructure so the whole experience is fantastic from start to finish.

“Whether that’s additional, or better parking and cover for waiting passengers.”

‘There’s so much more to Loch Ness than just a monster’

Ms Daun likes the myth of the Loch Ness monster and jokes she only comes out for the locals.

However, she is also keen to make sure people there is so much more to the loch than a monster.

Ms Daun said: “I was working in the company when a skipper found the crevice which was deeper than anyone thought Loch Ness was.

“But when people come here I’d say there’s always more to see than they expected.

“Our passengers learn all about Urquhart Castle and Bona Lighthouse.”