Home Business

Accountancy firms announce new recruits and promotions in Aberdeen and Inverness

Azets has promoted staff in two locations while Hall Morrice has 14 new starts.

By Alex Banks
Hall Morrice new recruits. Image: Tricker Communications
Hall Morrice new recruits. Image: Tricker Communications

Accountancy firms have announced new recruits and promotions in their Aberdeen and Inverness offices.

Azets has made six promotions in its Aberdeen office and has also appointed a new director in Inverness.

In Inverness, Stephanie Hume will now work as a director within the risk assurance team at Azets.

Moving from her role as a internal audit senior manager, she has been a part of the company for the past decade.

David Hamilton has also been promoted to senior manager in the Inverness office.

Meanwhile, Hall Morrice has appointed 14 new staff members as part of a continued expansion.

Promotions are reflection of hard work, says Azets managing director

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, Azet’s Fraser Stark has been made an associate director, while Johanna Bruce will take on the role of a senior manager. Kirsty Findlay has become a manager.

Kaitlyn Watt, Kieran Strachan and Owen Campbell have all been promoted to assistant manager positions at the Albyn Place office.

Azets regional managing director in Scotland, Greig McKnight, said the large amount of promotions is a reflection of hard work and talent.

Across the firm’s Scottish offices, there were 32 promotions – including the six in Aberdeen as well as two in Inverness.

Mr McKnight said: “The business has a long tradition of investing in talent from school leavers and graduates and supporting their ambitions right through to partner level.

New Azets Inverness director, Stephanie Hume. Image: Ian Spinney

“This current round of promotions reflects the success of that investment strategy.”

UK chief executive officer Peter Gallanagh added: “We’re continually investing in people and advisory rich services.

“These appointments strengthen our breadth and depth of experience and expertise to help our clients achieve their ambitions.

Azets is a purpose-driven organisation that places inclusion at the heart of its values.”

Hall Morrice Records Further Strong Growth Through Job Creation

Meanwhile, 14 new staff members have begun new posts at north-east accountants and business advisers Hall Morrice.

It is an independent accountancy firm based in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

The new positions include nine chartered accountant trainees – the firm’s largest intake ever.

Hall Morrice’s staff numbers now total 83, up by 51% in a five year period.

Managing partner Bob Bain said: “We have always been committed to investing in our people and providing opportunities for career development.

“Our firm has a proven track record of nurturing our staff from within and supporting them through their professional qualifications.

“Many of our senior managers and directors started their careers as trainees with us and have progressed to leadership positions.

“We are confident that our new recruits will follow in their footsteps and become valuable assets to our firm and our clients.”

Conversation