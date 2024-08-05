Couple drive forward after ‘all or bust’ decision to start Loch Ness boat tours

A husband-and-wife team are looking to drive forward their Loch Ness boat touring business after a “long journey to opening”.

Robin Graham-Read and his wife Lorna run Loch Ness Rib Rides from Dores, near Inverness.

The business can take up to 12 guests at a time for a “unique” experience on the loch, as it takes passengers past both Aldourie Castle and Urquhart Castle.

Robin bought the boat almost five years ago but his plans were halted by Covid and left him in an “all or bust” position this year.

The pair, their six-year-old daughter Charlotte, and six staff run the tours from the back of Dores Inn.

Dores pair have ‘waited long enough’

Originally from London, 61-year-old Robin fell in love with boats young, and has been involved in several related roles, including delivering yachts.

His wife Lorna added: “When we got married I was thinking a lovely honeymoon abroad, but no, we were soon on a boat to Oban. Although, I did manage to get sunburnt.”

Robin was working as a marine consultant at Caley Marina in Inverness when the opportunity to buy a boat came about.

He said: “I’d been repairing boats, looking after them and doing some adaptions where needed.

“Then I was offered the chance to buy one and I said yes, at the time I felt really enthusiastic.

“We modified it at Caley Marina, got all of the lifejackets and then out of nowhere Covid hit.

“Two years went by, Loch Ness Rib Rides was helping Kishorn Heritage in building its boathouse — taking both materials and staff to the location.”

While work was ongoing, it left the pair behind in order to get ready for its first season, pushing its launch back another year.

Lorna and Robin were offered a shed outside of Dores Inn, which was previously a DJ shack.

Lorna said: “It took a bit of work to get the shed ready, and then I painted it, and painted it again.

“All in all it wasn’t ready for the season last year again – and it meant this year was all or bust.”

Lorna, 49, is also a nurse and when the season ends she will go back to working for the NHS 3-4 days a week.

Loch Ness Rib Rides ‘finally put all our ducks in a row’

Robin said the business had to “put all of our ducks in a row” this year, or it would have been time to sell the boat.

He said: “Other jobs were fading out and because I’d bought the boat I had to find a way to start our tours.

“It’s only been in the last three weeks that it has started to pay its way, before that it has been a little bit of a struggle.

“Good weather doesn’t automatically mean business, although we haven’t had much good weather anyways.”

The business offers up to seven trips each day meaning it can accommodate up to 84 people a day.

Robin added: “It’s never going to be a dull day with boats, every trip has different conditions so it keeps you on your toes.

“I’m not greedy, if this covered its costs then I would be chuffed. I’d love it to do me to retirement, I’m already knackered.”

The business offers 60-minute and 30-minute tours, with prices starting at £20 for an adult.