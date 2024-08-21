Million pound investment planned at Kintore caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Million pound investment planned at Kintore caravan park

New holiday homes and a restaurant are all in the pipeline for the tourist site.

By Kelly Wilson
Helen Sutherland is planning a seven-figure-sum expansion at her Hillhead Caravan Park in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Helen Sutherland is planning a seven-figure-sum expansion at her Hillhead Caravan Park in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans have been submitted for new holiday homes at Kintore’s Hillhead Caravan Park as part of a seven-figure investment.

Owner Helen Sutherland is also looking for permission to build a new restaurant and play area.

Helen, who has owned the site for 15 years, is hoping to get the go-ahead for the redevelopment of Hillhead, in Old Forest Road.

She wants to add 18 two-bedroom holiday lodges and create 18 new touring pitches for either caravans or tents.

A restaurant for up to 50 people, play area and toilet/shower block is also planned.

Boost for local tourism

Helen, who also owns Benview Residential Park in Kemnay, said: “The tourists need somewhere to go to charge their phones and eat and there’s a need for something to attract people.

“We already have a touring park with room for 17 so this would extend it.

Helen Sutherland hopes to get the go-ahead for her plans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’d hope to start work in April next year and expect it to take around a year to complete.

“Building it will cost a lot of money and probably at least £1 million will be spent on the restaurant alone.”

In the planning application the supporting statement read: “The proposed expansion of the accommodation offering at Hillhead Caravan Park will allow the business to
adapt to the changing needs of the tourism industry and secure its long term
future.

“In turn this will support tourism within Aberdeenshire to a net economic benefit.”

Importance of supporting local

Helen has always refused to add a shop to Hillhead as she knows how important it is to support local businesses.

She said: “I’ve always lived in a village. I like the fact we all know each other.

Hillhead Caravan Park, Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I don’t have a shop on the site. I know if you don’t use your local shops then you lose them.

“That way everyone benefits from the site because you have the tourers and the residents.”

The planning application has been recommended for approval with some conditions.

Hillhead residents celebrate new licence

In other positive news for the site Hillhead has been granted a residential licence after a five-year wait.

The old rules meant residents had to move out for two weeks of the year as they were only allowed 50 weeks at Hillhead.

However, the new licence now sees them able to stay on site for 52 weeks of the year.

Helen Sutherland and residents celebrate the new residential licence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Helen said: “Five years we’ve been trying to get this licence.

“I’m so relieved. Not only for me but the residents.

“There was no specific two weeks they had to go but they had to go for the two weeks.

“It really has brought us back together again.”

An open weekend will be held at Hillhead this Friday, Saturday & Sunday for anyone interested in buying a holiday or retirement home.

