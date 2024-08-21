Million pound investment planned at Kintore caravan park

Plans have been submitted for new holiday homes at Kintore’s Hillhead Caravan Park as part of a seven-figure investment.

Owner Helen Sutherland is also looking for permission to build a new restaurant and play area.

Helen, who has owned the site for 15 years, is hoping to get the go-ahead for the redevelopment of Hillhead, in Old Forest Road.

She wants to add 18 two-bedroom holiday lodges and create 18 new touring pitches for either caravans or tents.

A restaurant for up to 50 people, play area and toilet/shower block is also planned.

Boost for local tourism

Helen, who also owns Benview Residential Park in Kemnay, said: “The tourists need somewhere to go to charge their phones and eat and there’s a need for something to attract people.

“We already have a touring park with room for 17 so this would extend it.

“We’d hope to start work in April next year and expect it to take around a year to complete.

“Building it will cost a lot of money and probably at least £1 million will be spent on the restaurant alone.”

In the planning application the supporting statement read: “The proposed expansion of the accommodation offering at Hillhead Caravan Park will allow the business to

adapt to the changing needs of the tourism industry and secure its long term

future.

“In turn this will support tourism within Aberdeenshire to a net economic benefit.”

Importance of supporting local

Helen has always refused to add a shop to Hillhead as she knows how important it is to support local businesses.

She said: “I’ve always lived in a village. I like the fact we all know each other.

“I don’t have a shop on the site. I know if you don’t use your local shops then you lose them.

“That way everyone benefits from the site because you have the tourers and the residents.”

The planning application has been recommended for approval with some conditions.

Hillhead residents celebrate new licence

In other positive news for the site Hillhead has been granted a residential licence after a five-year wait.

The old rules meant residents had to move out for two weeks of the year as they were only allowed 50 weeks at Hillhead.

However, the new licence now sees them able to stay on site for 52 weeks of the year.

Helen said: “Five years we’ve been trying to get this licence.

“I’m so relieved. Not only for me but the residents.

“There was no specific two weeks they had to go but they had to go for the two weeks.

“It really has brought us back together again.”

An open weekend will be held at Hillhead this Friday, Saturday & Sunday for anyone interested in buying a holiday or retirement home.