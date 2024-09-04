cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen to focus on respectful culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen to focus on respectful culture

The timely topic will come under the spotlight at the event next month.

Billy Jane Ramos
The second cHeRries Business Breakfast follows the first held earlier this year in Aberdeen (pictured here).
The inaugural cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen was well-attended.

Considering the recent unrest in cities across England and Northern Ireland, fostering a culture of respect has become more crucial than ever.

The theme will be the focus of the second cHeRries Business Breakfast being held in Aberdeen next month.

People and culture consultancy Lang & Co is the headline sponsor of the event and its managing director, Louise Lang will host and facilitate the session.

Respectful culture ‘crucial’

Louise points out: “We’re observing workforces that are increasingly diverse.

“If you look at the current news, there are growing concerns about individuals being targeted in society. This is particularly true for minority groups, certain nationalities, and races, who may be increasingly worried about their safety.

“Creating a respectful culture means everyone feels heard and safe to express themselves openly and honestly.

“It’s about being your authentic self, knowing that judgment has no place in the workplace. You don’t have to agree with everyone’s life choices—whether it’s about gender, sexuality, religion, or marriage—but respecting those choices is essential.

“In our workshops, we more often than not discover that we share more common ground than differences.

“A respectful culture is crucial for educating, including and ensuring the safety of one another.”

‘Valuable insights’

Louise believes that attending the cHeRries event next month will provide HR professionals and leaders with valuable insights to drive their organisations towards a more inclusive future.

She explains: “Delegates will experience a real-life case study, showcasing how one organization has successfully implemented these practices. They will also gain insights from Blackadders on the legal perspective and from Electra Learning on the viewpoint of a learning organisation.

“I believe the event will be thought provoking.  If delegates and their organisations are not practicing these inclusive and respectful principles now, I hope they leave thinking, ‘maybe we need to move in this direction’.

“It’s about inspiring a different mindset, asking questions that are not typically asked already and prompting thought leadership.

“They’ll go away with something new, whether that’s one new piece of information, a learning or a new contact from the networking opportunities, which will be greater during this breakfast.

“I also hope it’s going to be fun.”

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast on Wednesday October 2 2024 from 8.15am to 11.30am at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Tickets are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and includes breakfast rolls and refreshments.

Visit cHeRries Business Breakfast website to secure your place today.

