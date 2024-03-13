First cHeRries Business Breakfast leaves everyone wanting more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First cHeRries Business Breakfast leaves everyone wanting more

The good news is there's a conference and big awards bash coming in June.

By Keith Findlay
The inaugural cHeRries Business Breakfast.
The inaugural cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The importance of firms keeping their workforces healthy and happy was the key takeaway from a well-attended human resources (HR) event in Aberdeen today.

A trio of top-notch speakers took part in the inaugural cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with law firm Brodies, and supported by Lang&Co and Aberdeen Sports Village.

But first there were some exercises to ease them into the day.

Tracy Stainer, of Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV), got everyone’s muscles working out.

It's exercise time at the first cHeRries Business Breakfast.
It’s exercise time at the first cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The theme of the event, held at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, was “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”

Louise Lang, managing director of people and culture consultancy Lang&Co, explained the importance of a “holistic and sustainable” employee value proposition (EVP).

These should be “future-proof, compelling/differentiated and authentic”, she said.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast at the Marcliffe Hotel gets interactive

Breakfast attendees used the Slido digital polling platform to answer a series of questions about their firm’s approach to EVP and keeping employees motivated.

Will Rollinson, senior associate in the employment and immigration team at law firm Brodies, came to the breakfast armed with a raft of statistics about flexible and hybrid working. One survey from last year showed nearly two in five employees (39%) partly working from home.

Louise Lang. of Lang&Co.
Louise Lang. of Lang&Co. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Will Rollinson, of Brodies.
Will Rollinson, of Brodies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Healthy bodies

They say healthy bodies can lead to healthy minds and Duncan Sinclair, chief executive at ASV, ably illustrated this by highlighting the many benefits of exercise.

Brodies partner Fiona Herrell introduced the speakers and led a Q&A session at the end.

Ms Herrell said: “We are delighted to have been the headline sponsor of the first cHeRries Business Breakfast and to have been instrumental in bringing this new event to the HR calendar.

Poll participation at The cHeRries Business Breakfast.
Poll participation at The cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Not only did attendees hear from our panel of speakers who shared their thoughts, insights and experiences on the topic of employee retention, but they engaged in a group brainstorming exercise and caught up with others from their networks.

“With over 100 attendees present, there was a real buzz in the room.”

Fiona Herrell. of Brodies..
Fiona Herrell. of Brodies.. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She added: “For me, the key takeaways are that employee retention is a challenge that many businesses are facing.

“There is no one-size-fits all solution. Listening to members of staff about what they expect from your employee value proposition is key.”

Duncan Sinclair, of Aberdeen Sports Village.
Duncan Sinclair, of Aberdeen Sports Village. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
HR professionals were in their element at the Marcliffe.
HR professionals were in their element at the Marcliffe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, said each of the speakers highlighted the need for businesses of all kinds to make employees’ wellbeing a priority.

He added: “The cHeRries business breakfast has shone a light on some of the most important considerations facing firms as they navigate a difficult recruitment landscape and try to retain existing employees.

“HR professionals have a key role to play in making sure they do this successfully.

P&J Live is where it’s at in June

“Fortunately, many businesses across the north and north-east are blessed with talented people devoted to getting it right.”

“I look forward to the cHeRries Conference in June, when employment challenges will again be in the spotlight, while the hugely popular cHeRries Awards will celebrate best practice in all industry sectors.”

The cHeRries Conference and Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Book your place at The cHeRries Conference 2024. 

Conversation