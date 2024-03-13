First cHeRries Business Breakfast leaves everyone wanting more

The importance of firms keeping their workforces healthy and happy was the key takeaway from a well-attended human resources (HR) event in Aberdeen today.

A trio of top-notch speakers took part in the inaugural cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with law firm Brodies, and supported by Lang&Co and Aberdeen Sports Village.

But first there were some exercises to ease them into the day.

Tracy Stainer, of Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV), got everyone’s muscles working out.

The theme of the event, held at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, was “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”

Louise Lang, managing director of people and culture consultancy Lang&Co, explained the importance of a “holistic and sustainable” employee value proposition (EVP).

These should be “future-proof, compelling/differentiated and authentic”, she said.

Breakfast attendees used the Slido digital polling platform to answer a series of questions about their firm’s approach to EVP and keeping employees motivated.

Will Rollinson, senior associate in the employment and immigration team at law firm Brodies, came to the breakfast armed with a raft of statistics about flexible and hybrid working. One survey from last year showed nearly two in five employees (39%) partly working from home.

Healthy bodies

They say healthy bodies can lead to healthy minds and Duncan Sinclair, chief executive at ASV, ably illustrated this by highlighting the many benefits of exercise.

Brodies partner Fiona Herrell introduced the speakers and led a Q&A session at the end.

Ms Herrell said: “We are delighted to have been the headline sponsor of the first cHeRries Business Breakfast and to have been instrumental in bringing this new event to the HR calendar.

“Not only did attendees hear from our panel of speakers who shared their thoughts, insights and experiences on the topic of employee retention, but they engaged in a group brainstorming exercise and caught up with others from their networks.

“With over 100 attendees present, there was a real buzz in the room.”

She added: “For me, the key takeaways are that employee retention is a challenge that many businesses are facing.

“There is no one-size-fits all solution. Listening to members of staff about what they expect from your employee value proposition is key.”

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express, said each of the speakers highlighted the need for businesses of all kinds to make employees’ wellbeing a priority.

He added: “The cHeRries business breakfast has shone a light on some of the most important considerations facing firms as they navigate a difficult recruitment landscape and try to retain existing employees.

“HR professionals have a key role to play in making sure they do this successfully.

P&J Live is where it’s at in June

“Fortunately, many businesses across the north and north-east are blessed with talented people devoted to getting it right.”

“I look forward to the cHeRries Conference in June, when employment challenges will again be in the spotlight, while the hugely popular cHeRries Awards will celebrate best practice in all industry sectors.”

The cHeRries Conference and Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

