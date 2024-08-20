Lerwick Harbour reports ‘surge’ in vessel visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick Harbour reports ‘surge’ in vessel visits

The Shetland town is also set for another record-breaking cruise season.

By Alex Banks
Energy and decommissioning projects contributed to increased activity at Lerwick Harbour in the first half of 2024.. Lerwick Harbour. Image: Alexander Simpson
Energy and decommissioning projects contributed to increased activity at Lerwick Harbour in the first half of 2024.. Lerwick Harbour. Image: Alexander Simpson

Lerwick Harbour has welcomed a “significant” surge of activity in the first six months of the year.

Vessel arrivals at the Shetland harbour have risen by 6% with 2,586 trips made to the town.

Figures were up across the sectors, with a 10% rise in fishing boats as well as a 20% jump in oil vessels compared to the same period of last year.

The latest report from Lerwick Port Authority also revealed it is set to be another record season for cruise visits at the harbour.

Six-month surge has boosted Shetland supply chain, says port authority boss

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said the increase in visiting vessels will be supported by new projects.

The latest activity report showed the tonnage of vessels showed a 33% increase, up to around eight million gross tonnes.

Meanwhile, offshore industry tonnage rose to 667,377, a 62% increase, with shipments for the Rosebank field development west of Shetland.

Mr Grains said: “The increased activity across various sectors and the opportunities for the Shetland supply chain were outstanding features in the period.

“Coupled with the recently announced next phase of port developments, the performance underpins future operations.

The arrival of MSC Virtousa into Lerwick Harbour. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

“New capital projects will position Lerwick to enhance support for the fishing, energy and cruise sectors.”

May saw over 36,000 visitors to Lerwick Harbour from cruise ships, setting a new record for the port’s busiest month ever.

The month also saw another cruise-related record broken, with the MSC Virtousa making its maiden visit to Shetland and becoming the largest cruise ship to visit the harbour.

More than three quarters through this year’s cruise schedule, Lerwick is still to see 25 more vessels arrive.

Passenger numbers on ferries to Aberdeen and Kirkwall as well as those on cruise ships visiting the Shetland town increased by 35% to 146,000.

New Lerwick Harbour dredging project on back of visitor increase

Lerwick Port Authority is also in the process of seeking consent for a series of new projects at the commercial harbour.

It has applied to Marine Scotland for a license for a new capital dredging project.

If approved, it will deepen and widen the North Ness Channel and improve access to the Mair’s Pier.

Mr Grains said: “We have applied to Marine Scotland for a licence for a capital dredging project, which will be the key to future quayside developments.

Cruise ship in Lerwick Harbour.
Lerwick Harbour is in the midst of another record-breaking season on the cruise front. Picture: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

“The investment will support the fishing, cruise, and energy sectors and increase our capabilities to handle larger vessels.

“The combination of projects ushers in another significant phase in the development of Lerwick Harbour.

“And it reflects our commitment to invest in supporting current port users and new opportunities.”

Dredging is hoped to be undertaken in 2025.

