Lerwick Harbour reports ‘surge’ in vessel visits

Lerwick Harbour has welcomed a “significant” surge of activity in the first six months of the year.

Vessel arrivals at the Shetland harbour have risen by 6% with 2,586 trips made to the town.

Figures were up across the sectors, with a 10% rise in fishing boats as well as a 20% jump in oil vessels compared to the same period of last year.

The latest report from Lerwick Port Authority also revealed it is set to be another record season for cruise visits at the harbour.

Six-month surge has boosted Shetland supply chain, says port authority boss

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said the increase in visiting vessels will be supported by new projects.

The latest activity report showed the tonnage of vessels showed a 33% increase, up to around eight million gross tonnes.

Meanwhile, offshore industry tonnage rose to 667,377, a 62% increase, with shipments for the Rosebank field development west of Shetland.

Mr Grains said: “The increased activity across various sectors and the opportunities for the Shetland supply chain were outstanding features in the period.

“Coupled with the recently announced next phase of port developments, the performance underpins future operations.

“New capital projects will position Lerwick to enhance support for the fishing, energy and cruise sectors.”

May saw over 36,000 visitors to Lerwick Harbour from cruise ships, setting a new record for the port’s busiest month ever.

The month also saw another cruise-related record broken, with the MSC Virtousa making its maiden visit to Shetland and becoming the largest cruise ship to visit the harbour.

More than three quarters through this year’s cruise schedule, Lerwick is still to see 25 more vessels arrive.

Passenger numbers on ferries to Aberdeen and Kirkwall as well as those on cruise ships visiting the Shetland town increased by 35% to 146,000.

New Lerwick Harbour dredging project on back of visitor increase

Lerwick Port Authority is also in the process of seeking consent for a series of new projects at the commercial harbour.

It has applied to Marine Scotland for a license for a new capital dredging project.

If approved, it will deepen and widen the North Ness Channel and improve access to the Mair’s Pier.

Mr Grains said: “We have applied to Marine Scotland for a licence for a capital dredging project, which will be the key to future quayside developments.

“The investment will support the fishing, cruise, and energy sectors and increase our capabilities to handle larger vessels.

“The combination of projects ushers in another significant phase in the development of Lerwick Harbour.

“And it reflects our commitment to invest in supporting current port users and new opportunities.”

Dredging is hoped to be undertaken in 2025.