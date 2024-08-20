Don Cowie provides Josh Nisbet update – as Ross County boss reveals ‘frank’ Spartans debrief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie provides Josh Nisbet update – as Ross County boss reveals ‘frank’ Spartans debrief

Cowie last week revealed the Staggies are closing in on the addition of Australian international midfielder Nisbet.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Australian international Josh Nisbet has received the green light to travel to Scotland and complete his switch to Ross County.

Staggies manager Don Cowie last week revealed midfielder Nisbet is on the verge of completing a move to the Dingwall side.

Nisbet is a free agent after opting to leave Central Coast Mariners, where he claimed the A-League player of the year award in a treble-winning campaign last season.

Cowie hailed the forthcoming addition of the 25-year-old, who won his first two Socceroos caps earlier this year, as a major coup for the Staggies.

Josh Nisbet celebrates following Central Coast Mariners’ A-League Grand Final victory. Image: Shutterstock.

The County boss says the paperwork and visa process has now been completed in advance of the move, with plans now being put in place for Nisbet to travel to the Highlands.

Cowie said: “It has progressed really well over the last few days – the visa has been granted today and now it is a case of getting him over from Australia.

“He has the full clearance. He was waiting for his passport to come back, which has now been received. It’s now a case of getting the logistics ready for him to come across.

“Over the next 24 to 48 hours, we will be planning in terms of getting him over to Scotland.

“While we were on our close-season break, he was still playing international football, and was part of a squad.

Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

“He has been training in an individual capacity more recently, but in terms of our schedule, we have an international break coming up in two weeks, giving him time to settle in and get used to things, and get up to speed.

“Then, after that, he’s ready to hit the ground running.”

‘Frank discussion’ after shock Spartans loss

County are back in training following Saturday’s shock 1-0 defeat to League Two side Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies return to Premiership action this weekend, when they face Rangers at Hampden Park.

Although he is keen not to dwell on the humiliating cup exit, Cowie insists honest conversations were needed after the game in the Staggies’ efforts to put it behind them.

Don Cowie leads Ross County off the park following their shock loss to Spartans. Image: SNS.

He added: “We have got a real honest group at this club. I’m not someone who loses the rag or anything like that, but we had to have a frank discussion after the game.

“We let ourselves down, in terms of not winning a football match we should win.

“We all recognise that, but at the same time we are not going to let it come away from what we are trying to achieve, and what we have done so far.

“It’s one game, but we’ve got to learn from it and move forward.

Don Cowie, along with Paul Cowie and Carl Tremarco, during Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup defeat against Spartans. Image: SNS.

“We’ve had time to get the frustration out, but when we came in on Monday, it was a case of having a conversation about it.

“It’s not a case of just brushing it under the carpet. We’ve got to take ownership of the result – but at the same time we’ve got to move forward.”

Staggies defender Dylan Smith has been called up by new Scotland under-19s boss Neil MacFarlane as part of the squad who will play friendlies against Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands next month.

