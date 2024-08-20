Don Cowie provides Josh Nisbet update – as Ross County boss reveals ‘frank’ Spartans debrief

Australian international Josh Nisbet has received the green light to travel to Scotland and complete his switch to Ross County.

Staggies manager Don Cowie last week revealed midfielder Nisbet is on the verge of completing a move to the Dingwall side.

Nisbet is a free agent after opting to leave Central Coast Mariners, where he claimed the A-League player of the year award in a treble-winning campaign last season.

Cowie hailed the forthcoming addition of the 25-year-old, who won his first two Socceroos caps earlier this year, as a major coup for the Staggies.

The County boss says the paperwork and visa process has now been completed in advance of the move, with plans now being put in place for Nisbet to travel to the Highlands.

Cowie said: “It has progressed really well over the last few days – the visa has been granted today and now it is a case of getting him over from Australia.

“He has the full clearance. He was waiting for his passport to come back, which has now been received. It’s now a case of getting the logistics ready for him to come across.

“Over the next 24 to 48 hours, we will be planning in terms of getting him over to Scotland.

“While we were on our close-season break, he was still playing international football, and was part of a squad.

“He has been training in an individual capacity more recently, but in terms of our schedule, we have an international break coming up in two weeks, giving him time to settle in and get used to things, and get up to speed.

“Then, after that, he’s ready to hit the ground running.”

‘Frank discussion’ after shock Spartans loss

County are back in training following Saturday’s shock 1-0 defeat to League Two side Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies return to Premiership action this weekend, when they face Rangers at Hampden Park.

Although he is keen not to dwell on the humiliating cup exit, Cowie insists honest conversations were needed after the game in the Staggies’ efforts to put it behind them.

He added: “We have got a real honest group at this club. I’m not someone who loses the rag or anything like that, but we had to have a frank discussion after the game.

“We let ourselves down, in terms of not winning a football match we should win.

“We all recognise that, but at the same time we are not going to let it come away from what we are trying to achieve, and what we have done so far.

“It’s one game, but we’ve got to learn from it and move forward.

“We’ve had time to get the frustration out, but when we came in on Monday, it was a case of having a conversation about it.

“It’s not a case of just brushing it under the carpet. We’ve got to take ownership of the result – but at the same time we’ve got to move forward.”

Staggies defender Dylan Smith has been called up by new Scotland under-19s boss Neil MacFarlane as part of the squad who will play friendlies against Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands next month.