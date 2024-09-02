EXCLUSIVE: ‘Local loon’ returns to Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel as new general manager

Experienced hotelier Peter Walker is the new general manager of the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Peter makes his return to the hotel in a move he described as a “no brainer” revealing it’s the job he’s “always dreamt of”.

The 44-year-old is no stranger to the Marcliffe having worked there as assistant general manager from 2005 to 2009 under the previous owner.

Starting his new role the former Kemnay Academy pupil is now ready to make the Marcliffe the “go-to five star hotel in the region”.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

The Marcliffe was acquired from the Spence family in June in a multi-million-pound deal.

‘More than just a job’

Sir Jim has now turned to Peter to drive forward the vision for the hotel.

Peter, who got married at the hotel in 2007, had an emotional return to the Marcliffe stepping through the doors as the new general manager.

He said: “I was emotional. I had goosebumps and a little tear in my eye.

“This was the job I always dreamt of that I thought I would never get because it would never become available.

“It’s the first hotel I visited as a 15-year-old schoolboy when I showed an interest in hospitality.

“To now be back 28 years later as a general manager and having spent the best part of five years as an assistant general manager, this is more than just a job.

“I left Maryculter House and thought my career in Aberdeen was over.

“A few people had asked what would draw me back and I said the only hotel job would be Marcliffe but the chances of that coming up are very slim.”

Peter, who is married to Laura, has a vast amount of experience in the hospitality sector having previously worked at Maryculter House Hotel, Meldrum House Hotel and Ardoe House Hotel.

He most recently worked as general manager at Fonab Castle Hotel and Spa in Pitlochry.

Seven figure sum of investment

Peter, chairman of the Institute of Hospitality for Scotland, confirmed a seven-figure-sum of investment works will be carried out at the hotel but was keen to stress it will be carried out over a period of time.

He said: “There has to be change. The Marcliffe is an institution in Aberdeen and Scotland.

“It’s fair to say there’ll be a significant seven figure investment into the business.

“But that won’t be just for the sake of it. It’ll be thought through to tie in with the three, five and 10 year plan the Balmoral Group has got for the Marcliffe.

“Our guests are used to things a certain way but there has to be a realisation that there will be change.

“They will have to be receptive to that.

“This will be repositioned as the go to five-star hotel in the region and we will maintain the institution feel The Marcliffe has got beyond the UK, Europe and further afield.

“One thing I want to get across if that these changes will be done strategically, logically, and sympathetically but more importantly respectfully in acknowledging the Spence family legacy.

“Mr Spence was one of the biggest influences in my career. ”

Employment opportunities for all

Something that’s very important for Peter is nurturing talent and making sure there is employment opportunities available for everyone.

He said: “I’ve got lots of ideas and things we would like to try.

“We want to try to train and retain the best young talent there is.

“I would caveat that by saying all to often in this industry we focus on young talent but there’s a whole swathe of professional people out there that are looking to work.

“We want to attract the best talent in the city and shire and beyond.”

Peter, who grew up in Cairnie, near Huntly, believes high standards of customer care has been with him from a young age.

He said: “My first job was as a paperboy. It was my first step in to customer service.

“Even at that age it was really important to me that all the households had their papers before 7am.”

Proud local ‘loon’ to drive forward hotel

Sir Jim, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, is confident Peter will thrive in his new position.

He said: “Peter is a proud local ‘loon’ – someone with a deep connection to this region.

“The Marcliffe is a special place for us both, as we each got married here, which makes this moment all the more meaningful.

“His track record of success speaks volumes, and it’s that same ambition that will drive us forward.

“Local talent and ambition are at the heart of everything we aim to achieve, and having someone like Peter who truly understands the spirit of this community ensures that our plans will be both impactful and deeply rooted in the local culture.

“We are confident that under Peter’s leadership, The Marcliffe will thrive and maintain its status as one of the best hotels in Scotland.”