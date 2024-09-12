Former Aberdeen home of Boys’ Brigade marches onto market for £450,000

A former Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade headquarters has made its way onto the market with a price tag of £450,000.

Meanwhile, a chance to own a former residential school in Banffshire, as well as a couple of industrial units in the city can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Home of Boys’ Brigade in Aberdeen appears with £450,000 price tag

Many parents will recognise this building, having dropped off their child at Aberdeen Battalion Boys’ Brigade on Crimon Place.

However, the property is now made its way onto the market, with the owners looking for more than £450,000.

The two-storey building is a former church which has been extended over time, with a large hall building and the single storey extension.

The ground floor features two main halls, meeting rooms, changing facilities, and a kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find a series of small rooms.

FG Burnett is in charge of the listing, calling the chance to acquire it a “unique experience”.

Executive director Graeme Nisbet said: “The building is very special, it was home to the Boys Brigade for a very long time.”

“These kind of properties can go from one use to the next and it could provide a number of opportunities.

“One we’ve come across is newer church organisations who are keen to secure a premises.

“It has the space to be a community-use building and therefore would be attractive.

“Another angle which could work really well would be if someone took it on purely for a residential development.

“It’s a city centre location and we know we are always looking at getting more people to live here.”

Former residential school on sale for £1.1 million a year after closure

Next up, a former Banffshire residential school is up for grabs — one year after it closed.

Troup House School, in Gamrie, ran from 2006 and closed following a number of “significant weaknesses” identified by the Care Inspectorate during an unannounced visit.

The school provided accommodation, education, care, and social support for 12 young people between 8 and 16 years with challenging, social or emotional behaviour.

Troup House could be re-registered as a residential school but could also be converted into a range of uses, according to selling agents Christie and Co.

The property sits on a “substantial estate” of 43 acres, and consists of single rooms with potential for further expansion within the grounds.

Last year, the operator Aspris Ltd was told to make six improvements by May or risk losing its registration.

Bosses said the team had been “working tirelessly” to bring Troup House School back up to standard. However, it decided closing down the service was “the best option”.

Space available in newly refurbished Aberdeen industrial units

The refurbishment completions of two industrial buildings on Souter Head Road means both are now up for rent.

The joint venture, between David Mitchell of Manse LLP a private investor, has seen more than £1m invested in the upgrades.

Totalling 27,104 sq ft, the buildings now boast newly insulated steel clad roofs, LED lighting throughout and electric vehicle charging points.

The units sit within the Energy Transition Zone and will be available to let for £320,000 a year.

Mr Mitchell said: “We identified that there is a real shortage of well located buildings, in excellent condition that benefit from large yards.

“These units now tick all those boxes and we look forward to welcoming new occupiers.

“We are very grateful for the support of ETZ in providing us with a grant.

“This allowed us to go further in our refurbishment plans than we would have done and the end result is two buildings that are match fit for the next decade.”

King Street warehouse

Another Aberdeen industrial unit has made its way onto the market, with this warehouse on King Street up for sale with a price of £550,000.

The detached steel frame warehouse includes storage space at ground and lower ground levels.

Office space is available across three floors and has both open plan and cellular formats.

Outside the building is a yard and circulation area together with car parking spaces. There are two points of access to the yard.

