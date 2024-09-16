Orkney fashion designer Kirsteen Stewart on her business inspired by island’s female role models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney fashion designer Kirsteen Stewart on her business inspired by island’s female role models

Kirsteen Stewart said a lot of trial and error has got her to where she is today.

By Alex Banks
Kirsteen Stewart designs her own womenswear. Image: Kirsteen Stewart/DCT Media
Kirsteen Stewart designs her own womenswear. Image: Kirsteen Stewart/DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kirsteen Stewart who designs womenswear and accessories for her Orkney brand, named after herself.

How and why did you start in business?

I saw other strong female role models from Orkney and thought – I can do that. So I decided to do it in my own way.

I finished university in Newcastle and just started my fashion and design business.

I was still working a part time job for a number of years, but I was steadily gaining experience, building and learning.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s mostly been through trial and error. Learning, restarting, evolving and not being afraid.  And then – being really afraid.

Who helped you?

So many people along the way including other business owners, mentors, and family members. I feel really really blessed.

The Prince’s Trust, Scottish Development International, Highlands & Islands Enterprise and Business Gateway have all been very supportive.

And Starter for 6, Saltire Scotland and Fashion Foundry all helped me turn my creative idea into a business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

I was at a time of crisis in my life, and being self-employed, this impacted on my business.

The best words that helped me were from “Al-Anon”, an organisation that supports families and friends of people with addiction.

A very kind man told me: “You didn’t cause it, you can’t cure it and you can’t control it”.

You can actually apply this to many aspects of your life, but in that moment it helped me lift the burden I had been carrying, trying to fix another person, and helped me get back on track with myself.

What is your biggest mistake?

That’s a tough question – I have made many.

One impact from Covid was that I couldn’t say no to any project or piece of work, even when it wasn’t the best fit or I didn’t have the team in place to make it happen effectively.

I pushed myself to the absolute limit – past my capacity – and then didn’t give myself time to recover.

Hindsight has given me a lot to work with. Planning and getting the support of others is crucial at each stage of business and with each project.

I do more of this now and also offer it through consultancy work.

This was an unexpected benefit of Covid, flipping things on their head and giving me time for research.

What is your greatest achievement?

At one time I would have said winning the Scottish Edge award. It was such a great learning experience and really paved the way for many other opportunities.

Now, however, its more about smaller wins. Celebrating these can be a game changer for my own motivation instead of waiting for the big tickets.

Something simple like getting an order out ahead of time, or more special like helping someone thrive in an area where they’ve struggled.

Recently, I got a heart-felt reply from a customer who really loved their order.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Collaboration and co-operation are key.  A lot of my work over Covid helped me see patterns across businesses rather than on fabric.

I’ve worked on a number of great collaborations that have taught me more about not just my own industry, but care, employment, charities, and social enterprises.

Kirsteen Stewart is involved in a handful of collaborations. Image: Kirsteen Stewart

Two ongoing collaborations are with Orcadian designers Sheila Fleet and Aurora Jewellery, where we merge our design skills and craftmanship.

The Government needs to listen to industry representatives, including the Federation of Small Businesses, and look at the overall picture to see where small changes can benefit many.

What do you still hope to achieve?

There are so many things on my list. Right now, I’m looking for a home.

What do you do to relax?

I go for a horse ride, or paint.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading “The Outrun” before the film premieres here in Orkney.

What do you waste your money on?

At the moment I have a real thing about Rendalls Bakery’s dream rings. I don’t think this is a waste though! More an everyday small treat.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Get outside. I always start and end the day in nature, away from screens.  I own a horse who needs mucked out and fed. This helps settle my mind and start from a place of being grounded.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve just had an interesting time with my Kia Sorrento, so this is a topical question! I want a big truck, like a Ford Wildtrack, or maybe a new Kia Sorrento hybrid.

Conversation