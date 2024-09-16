Ross County’s Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers

The former Stockport County defender headed the Staggies towards a 2-0 win over Dundee - their first Premiership victory of the campaign.

Akil Wright heads Ross County ahead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Akil Wright put Ross County on course for their first Premiership win this season – and insists they’ve turned the corner since the 6-0 Rangers rout.

The 28-year-old summer signing from Stockport County headed the Dingwall side ahead against in-form Dundee on Saturday before Jordan White’s penalty sealed a 2-0 home victory. 

A humbling against rampant Rangers at Hampden on August 24 was followed by a strong showing against Aberdeen when they lost 1-0 to a stoppage time Kevin Nisbet goal. 

They were unlucky to not keep a clean sheet against the Dons, but they did so against the visiting Taysiders, who were on a 10-match unbeaten stretch.

Akil Wright gets to grips with Dundee’s Mo Sylla. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

‘We deserved to lose 6-0 to Rangers’

Defender Wright was one of many big performers at the weekend and he felt the stinging Glasgow experience sparked a reaction from Don Cowie’s team.

He said: “We knew we were nowhere near good enough that day against Rangers and the scoreline was correct, in my opinion. We deserved to lose in that fashion.

“We used that as a fire to be better in the following games.

“On Saturday, we finally got our first (league) win.

“As a whole, we played well. The back five defended properly.

“Against Aberdeen, we were strong defensively, but we ended up losing, so to do that again and win this time and clean sheet was definitely a positive.”

New-look defence combining well

It was the first home league shut-out for County since last December and it was achieved with Wright being one of three new arrivals finding their feet in Scotland’s top-flight.

He said: “Kacper (Lopata) and Eli (Campbell) are two young lads, but they have settled in pretty quickly. They have been excellent since they came in.

“With me being the eldest of the three of us, I’ve got to make sure I lead them vocally and in the matches. As a collective, we’re all doing that.”

Ross County’s Connor Randall (left) and Kacper Lopata (right) close in on Dundee’s Simon Murray. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

‘We limited Dundee’s chances’

Tony Docherty’s free-scoring Dundee were largely kept at bay, with Simon Murray’s offside goal in the first half the main moment of worry for the Staggies.

Wright explained how they matched their opponents to earn the points to move from 10th to ninth.

He said: “Dundee have got lots of strengths and have got on very well this season, so we knew they’d be a threat.

“But I felt we dulled their threats and dominated from start to finish.

“We limited their chances and got our goals as well, which made it even better.”

Delight at netting first County goal

When asked whether he is a semi-regular scorer, he said with a beaming smile: “The most I have scored in a season is five – and that was a few years ago.

“I’m not a regular scorer, but I might get one or two each season. I’m aiming for six this season!”

Akil Wright celebrates after opening the scoring for County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

Fighting for your place – every week

Cowie made a dozen signings over the summer and has plenty of options throughout his squad.

Wright, who could have been playing in England’s League One had he remained with last season’s League Two champions Stockport, reckons the depth and quality is keeping everyone on their toes.

He added: “There’s definitely healthy competition within this squad and there are a lot of really talented players.

“Every week, you must fight for your position. You have to work hard and then show what you can do on Saturdays if you are selected.”

‘I fancy us against anyone at home’

And with the chance to open up a five-point gap over this weekend’s visitors St Johnstone, Wright is confident they can build upon their win over Dundee.

He said: “I fancy us against anyone at home. This is a tough place for teams to come to.

“Saturday is a benchmark moving forward. We have another home game this weekend, so we’re looking forward to that.”

