From ‘humble’ Dyce roots to £1m Aberdeenshire investment for offshore firm

An Aberdeenshire offshore firm is celebrating its 30th anniversary by investing £1 million in a new fabrication facility.

Safelift Offshore was established in 1994 in Dyce by founder Peter Innes but now operates from Kemnay.

Mr Innes applied his expertise as a draughtsman and engineer to designing many of their products and equipment.

Now, the firm has grown into a “global market leader”.

Safelift works in designing supplying and manufacturing manual handling as well as lifting equipment to the energy sector.

The Aberdeenshire company has invested around £1 million in the past year to enhance its Kemnay facilities.

It has also expanded its workforce, with a total of 36 employees between itself and sister division, Safetrade, which focuses on onshore projects.

30 years of success

Earlier this year, Steven Simpson was appointed as managing director to drive Safelift’s growth strategy.

Mr Simpson said the three decades of success is “testament to the vision and leadership” of founder Mr Innes.

He said: “We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary with a party attended by over 200 of our colleagues, families and friends.

“This important milestone is a fantastic opportunity for us to take stock, and reflect of the successes and achievements of the past 3 decades.

“And to look forward to realising the exciting ambitions that lie ahead.

“The fact that we have not only survived, but thrived and flourished over more than a quarter of a century, is testament to the vision and leadership of our founder Peter.

“And the talent and dedication of our in-house team.

“We have a deep understanding of the often-harsh environments in which our equipment is deployed.

“To that end we design and fabricate items to the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

“It’s that dedication to quality which has forged our reputation as the go-to for manual handling and lifting specialists.”

‘State-of-the-art’ Safelift Offshore facility

Safelift is set to unveil its new “state-of-the-art” fabrication facility, which will allow the business to open up a “multitude of larger projects”.

The firm is expecting the majority of those to come through the offshore wind and wider renewables market.

In addition to working across multiple sectors, Safelift has established a global footprint, with a significant presence in the Middle East.

The manual handling and lifting specialist currently works with around 35 clients in the region.

It is also targeting further growth in 2025, with a number of large-scale projects in the pipeline.