From ‘humble’ Dyce roots to £1m Aberdeenshire investment for offshore firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

From ‘humble’ Dyce roots to £1m Aberdeenshire investment for offshore firm

Safelift Offshore is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

By Alex Banks
Safelift Offshore managing director Steven Simpson. Image: Bold St Media
Safelift Offshore managing director Steven Simpson. Image: Bold St Media

An Aberdeenshire offshore firm is celebrating its 30th anniversary by investing £1 million in a new fabrication facility.

Safelift Offshore was established in 1994 in Dyce by founder Peter Innes but now operates from Kemnay.

Mr Innes applied his expertise as a draughtsman and engineer to designing many of their products and equipment.

Now, the firm has grown into a “global market leader”.

Safelift works in designing supplying and manufacturing manual handling as well as lifting equipment to the energy sector.

The Aberdeenshire company has invested around £1 million in the past year to enhance its Kemnay facilities.

It has also expanded its workforce, with a total of 36 employees between itself and sister division, Safetrade, which focuses on onshore projects.

30 years of success

Earlier this year, Steven Simpson was appointed as managing director to drive Safelift’s growth strategy.

Mr Simpson said the three decades of success is “testament to the vision and leadership” of founder Mr Innes.

He said: “We recently celebrated our 30th anniversary with a party attended by over 200 of our colleagues, families and friends.

“This important milestone is a fantastic opportunity for us to take stock, and reflect of the successes and achievements of the past 3 decades.

“And to look forward to realising the exciting ambitions that lie ahead.

Safelift Offshore managing director Steven Simpson is also excited about the future of the Kemnay site. Image: Bold St Media

“The fact that we have not only survived, but thrived and flourished over more than a quarter of a century, is testament to the vision and leadership of our founder Peter.

“And the talent and dedication of our in-house team.

“We have a deep understanding of the often-harsh environments in which our equipment is deployed.

“To that end we design and fabricate items to the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

“It’s that dedication to quality which has forged our reputation as the go-to for manual handling and lifting specialists.”

‘State-of-the-art’ Safelift Offshore facility

Safelift is set to unveil its new “state-of-the-art” fabrication facility, which will allow the business to open up a “multitude of larger projects”.

The firm is expecting the majority of those to come through the offshore wind and wider renewables market.

In addition to working across multiple sectors, Safelift has established a global footprint, with a significant presence in the Middle East.

Managing director Steven Simpson. Image: Bold St Media<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

The manual handling and lifting specialist currently works with around 35 clients in the region.

It is also targeting further growth in 2025, with a number of large-scale projects in the pipeline.

More from Business

Lonely farmer in a field.
New survey taps mood of Scottish farmers and crofters
Bensons for Beds to move into old Carpetright. Image: DC Thomson.
Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park
Glen Mhor co-owner Victoria Erasmus collects the prize from Justin Cooke, executive vice president of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards in Belize. Image: Heartland Media
Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project
Chairman Peter Lawson alongside new appointments Lindsay Wallace, Mark Ellis and Jill Moore. Image: Burness Paull
New managing partner for Aberdeen-based law firm
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
Oil boss fears Aberdeen 'exodus' unless governments back the sector
2
Nigel Graham started Union Vinyl 10 years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in…
Jeremy Leggett.
Highlands Rewilding owner insists disposal of vast acreage is no 'fire sale'
There are concerns about the refurbished Inverness Castle being obscured by the 1960s buildings in Upper Bridge Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Artwork, gardens or complete demolition? Readers have their say on Upper Bridge Street buildings
Two couples getting a divorce
Does separation always need to be somebody's fault?
Nic Wood, Signature Group managing director. Image: Jon Perkins
Owner of Nox Nightclub considers if Aberdeen venue can make comeback

Conversation