Aberdeen expert urges managers to ‘keep having tricky conversations’ in workplace

How to foster a culture of respect in the workforce was the topic on everyone’s lips at the cHeRries Business Breakfast held in Aberdeen.

Around 100 HR professionals gathered at the Marcliffe Hotel for the event where they heard from top-notch speakers.

People and culture consultancy Lang & Co was the headline sponsor of the event and its managing director, Louise Lang hosted the session.

Welcoming guests, Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, gave his own thoughts on what a respectful culture meant for him.

He said: “We know creating a respectful culture can lead to higher job satisfaction, better teamwork and increased productivity and it’s something we should always be looking to improve.

“For me, people need to know what’s expected of them but they also need to know support is there if they need it and where to access that help.

“A positive feedback culture is just one aspect but there’s also learning and development, policies and procedures and more.”

Managers need to play their part

Before the first speaker attendees shared their thoughts after watching a workplace scenario by actors from Inverurie-based events and entertainment company Right Here Productions.

It was then time for Blackadders partner and employment law specialist Gillian Donald to talk about the legal perspective.

She encouraged managers to “keep having those tricky conversations” and reminded them it needs to “driven from the top down”.

Gillian said: “Workplace culture isn’t really the black and white of it.

“It’s how we implement it into our organisations so we are living and breathing it.

“That’s a much more tricky thing to speak about.

“When I think how we are going to solve issues it comes down invariably to one key thing.

“It’s when I start thinking about managers. It needs to be driven from the top down.”

Open and positive approach

Austin McKenzie digital director for Electra Learning within Europe, spoke about how you create an open and positive approach to learning and training in the workplace.

Electra collaborate with its clients to implement the rollout of systems and delivery of comprehensive learning strategies to support businesses.

Austin again pointed out the important role to be played by managers.

He said: “We have to look after the people we are working with.

“When you try to have that respectful culture in your workplace it’s sometimes a one-way street where you expect everyone to look up with respect but that also needs to go in the other direction.

“We want to help you look after the people you are in charge of.”

Listening to colleagues key ingredient

Katherine Webster, Stork employee engagement HR manager, also took to the stage to share the success the company has had in creating a positive workplace culture.

She said: “My advice would be to start small but start somewhere.

“Listen to colleagues and find out what is important to them.”

Louise said: “It was clear from the last cHeRries Breakfast that one of the most important topics was a respectful culture in a workplace.

“You may have thought it might be flexible working but the key point we took away from feedback was respectful cultures.

“From a business perspective events like these are really important and I am really passionate about working with companies.

“No one should be scared to go to their workplace.”

Another cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place next year followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards and conference in June.

Click here to see the best 50 pictures from last years event.