Aberdeen expert urges managers to ‘keep having tricky conversations’ in workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen expert urges managers to ‘keep having tricky conversations’ in workplace

More than 100 people attended The Marcliffe Hotel for the cHeRries Business Breakfast.

By Kelly Wilson
Gillian Donald from Blackadders. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gillian Donald from Blackadders. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How to foster a culture of respect in the workforce was the topic on everyone’s lips at the cHeRries Business Breakfast held in Aberdeen.

Around 100 HR professionals gathered at the Marcliffe Hotel for the event where they heard from top-notch speakers.

People and culture consultancy Lang & Co was the headline sponsor of the event and its managing director, Louise Lang hosted the session.

Welcoming guests, Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, gave his own thoughts on what a respectful culture meant for him.

He said: “We know creating a respectful culture can lead to higher job satisfaction, better teamwork and increased productivity and it’s something we should always be looking to improve.

“For me, people need to know what’s expected of them but they also need to know support is there if they need it and where to access that help.

“A positive feedback culture is just one aspect but there’s also learning and development, policies and procedures and more.”

Managers need to play their part

Before the first speaker attendees shared their thoughts after watching a workplace scenario by actors from Inverurie-based events and entertainment company Right Here Productions.

It was then time for Blackadders partner and employment law specialist Gillian Donald to talk about the legal perspective.

She encouraged managers to “keep having those tricky conversations” and reminded them it needs to “driven from the top down”.

Gillian said: “Workplace culture isn’t really the black and white of it.

“It’s how we implement it into our organisations so we are living and breathing it.

Attendees enjoying the cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“That’s a much more tricky thing to speak about.

“When I think how we are going to solve issues it comes down invariably to one key thing.

“It’s when I start thinking about managers. It needs to be driven from the top down.”

Open and positive approach

Austin McKenzie digital director for Electra Learning within Europe, spoke about how you create an open and positive approach to learning and training in the workplace.

Austin McKenzie from Electra Learning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Electra collaborate with its clients to implement the rollout of systems and delivery of comprehensive learning strategies to support businesses.

Austin again pointed out the important role to be played by managers.

He said: “We have to look after the people we are working with.

“When you try to have that respectful culture in your workplace it’s sometimes a one-way street where you expect everyone to look up with respect but that also needs to go in the other direction.

“We want to help you look after the people you are in charge of.”

Listening to colleagues key ingredient

Katherine Webster, Stork employee engagement HR manager, also took to the stage to share the success the company has had in creating a positive workplace culture.

She said: “My advice would be to start small but start somewhere.

“Listen to colleagues and find out what is important to them.”

Louise said: “It was clear from the last cHeRries Breakfast that one of the most important topics was a respectful culture in a workplace.

“You may have thought it might be flexible working but the key point we took away from feedback was respectful cultures.

Louise Lang from Lang & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“From a business perspective events like these are really important and I am really passionate about working with companies.

“No one should be scared to go to their workplace.”

Another cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place next year followed by the glittering cHeRries Awards and conference in June.

Click here to see the best 50 pictures from last years event.

More from Business

Alan Laidlaw.
Sudden exit for Royal Highland Show boss
Walker's Shortbread at Aberlour in Moray.
Walker's Shortbread sees profits almost triple as turnover grows by £19m
Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Moray Firth Scotland
Offshore wind can bring billions to Scottish business
Safelift Offshore managing director Steven Simpson. Image: Bold St Media
From 'humble' Dyce roots to £1m Aberdeenshire investment for offshore firm
Lonely farmer in a field.
New survey taps mood of Scottish farmers and crofters
Bensons for Beds to move into old Carpetright. Image: DC Thomson.
Bensons for Beds to open new store in Aberdeen retail park
Glen Mhor co-owner Victoria Erasmus collects the prize from Justin Cooke, executive vice president of World Sustainable Travel and Hospitality Awards in Belize. Image: Heartland Media
Inverness hotel wins global hospitality award for £8m project
Chairman Peter Lawson alongside new appointments Lindsay Wallace, Mark Ellis and Jill Moore. Image: Burness Paull
New managing partner for Aberdeen-based law firm
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
Oil boss fears Aberdeen 'exodus' unless governments back the sector
2
Nigel Graham started Union Vinyl 10 years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Union Vinyl: How an obsession for collecting records cued up a business opportunity in…

Conversation