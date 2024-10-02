Meet the Torry mum with a passion for wildlife, now known as the ‘fox quine’

A Torry mum has earned herself the nickname “fox quine” after documenting her relationship with some of Aberdeen’s wandering bushy-tailed beasts, online.

Leona Marie Maver, 30, works as a commercial building cleaner in the Granite City, meaning she’s often out and about at night or in the early hours of each day.

“Turns out that’s the perfect time to see Aberdeen’s wildlife,” the mum-of-one said.

But although she’s spotted a badger in recent weeks, and helps look after her family’s pets at home, her real obsession is with the city’s fox population.

“For the last nine years I have been fox-spotting on my way to and from work. Sometimes they are outside work too.

“I started taking pics and soon realised I keep seeing the same two coming back time and again,” she explained.

Have you spotted any families of foxes?

Having discussed her fox photography with friends it seems she’s not the only one noticing fox families – known as skulks – gaining confidence around humans.

“Some of the men at Nigg Bay Golf Club are convinced they’ve got it sussed, and know who the mums and dad foxes are, and even who their cousins are!

“I’m not so sure about that, but I do think it’s the same male and female that keep coming to me. He has a black tail and his girlfriend has a scar on her face.”

‘I just speak to them like they’re dogs,’ says mum Leona

According to the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), although once associated with more rural habitats, foxes are now widespread across mainland Scotland.

Wily urban foxes, living closer to humans in towns and cities, were lured in due to an abundance of easily found food, despite being fiercely territorial animals and very good hunters.

And food does seem to be the reason Leona’s foxy friends dare to inch closer with each visit.

A video Leona shared, above, handing an egg to the male fox garnered more than 35,000 views.

“I was amazed so many people were interested,” she said. “The fox was really gentle but I’m not daft enough to try and pet it. I wouldn’t want it thinking my fingers were sausages.

“I just speak to them like they’re dogs and I’ve learned to make a certain noise that makes them come running to me. They don’t stay long if there isn’t any dog food or eggs on the go.”

Dos and Don’ts of feeding foxes

However, the Woodland Trust says there are things we shouldn’t do when it comes to foxes and feeding.

“Putting out excessive amounts of food encourages foxes to become overconfident. Also putting out food they can take away and cache should be avoided.

“Offering something they can eat on the spot discourages them from digging up neighbours’ gardens!

“Remember – leaving out food uneaten by foxes could attract unwanted visitors like rats.”

The organisation did say that feeding responsibly, items such as cooked or raw meat, or tinned dog food can be safe. Though finger feeding is never recommended.

‘I just love foxes, they’re so beautiful,’ Leona added

Leona, who’s had her own animals, including a bearded dragon, fish and dogs, says everyone now knows her as the fox lady.

“The call me the fox quine. The security guard at work chats to me about foxes and tells me if he’s seen any, and my friends tag me in on anything fox-related.

“I just love them. And love taking pics of them to share on Facebook groups. They’re beautiful animals.”

What to do if you see an injured fox

Foxes are protected from abuse and ill treatment by the Wild Mammals (Protection) Act 1996.

The culling of foxes is not prohibited. However, the Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act 2023 introduced a ban on hunting foxes with dogs.

In an urban context, owners or occupiers are responsible for dealing with urban fox issues on their own property.