Aberdeen software firm set to break £2m turnover in first year

Aberdeen software firm Elementz is on track to break £2 million of turnover within its first year of business.

The software-as-a-service company has won £500,000 of new contracts in the past three months adding a trio of new clients to its growing portfolio.

The firm, based in Aberdeen Energy Park, currently employs 17 people and is looking to expand its headcount by another six in the coming months.

Chief executive Jason Brown revealed its on target to exceed £2m of revenue by the end of the year.

‘We’ve had to grow quickly’

Elementz, which specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management, is a subsidiary of industrial software firm Aize.

It has a growing global client base of multinational operators across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Jason said: “From the outset, we were keen to emphasise that only the name is new.

“This reputation as a safe pair of hands has truly enabled us to hit the ground running when it comes to connecting with clients and, crucially, in efficiently delivering the tailored services they need, when they need them.

“There’s definitely still a place for smaller up and coming companies, particularly in the north-east.

“The response from the customers and the market has been outstanding. We’ve had to grow quickly.

“The contract wins are great. There really was a drive from the market and customers to see us continue and be a success.

“We are looking to exceed more than £2m in 2024.”

Target renewable firms

Although primarily focussing on the offshore energy sector Jason has revealed its next target will be renewable firms.

He said: “This year our work is in oil and gas sector initially.

“We’ve got 18 customers globally from St John’s in Canada all the way down to Perth, Australia.

“It makes sense four us to solidify those loyal customers and now we are speaking to people like Aberdeen Renewables Group and starting to make that move in to renewables.”

Elementz roots

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.