Aberdeen software firm set to break £2m turnover in first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen software firm set to break £2m turnover in first year

The company has secured £500,000 of new contracts within its first three months of launching.

By Kelly Wilson
Jason Brown founded Elementz three months ago and has won £500,000 of contracts. Image: Prospect 13
Jason Brown founded Elementz three months ago and has won £500,000 of contracts. Image: Prospect 13

Aberdeen software firm Elementz is on track to break £2 million of turnover within its first year of business.

The software-as-a-service company has won £500,000 of new contracts in the past three months adding a trio of new clients to its growing portfolio.

The firm, based in Aberdeen Energy Park, currently employs 17 people and is looking to expand its headcount by another six in the coming months.

Chief executive Jason Brown revealed its on target to exceed £2m of revenue by the end of the year.

‘We’ve had to grow quickly’

Elementz, which specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management, is a subsidiary of industrial software firm Aize.

It has a growing global client base of multinational operators across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Jason said: “From the outset, we were keen to emphasise that only the name is new.

“This reputation as a safe pair of hands has truly enabled us to hit the ground running when it comes to connecting with clients and, crucially, in efficiently delivering the tailored services they need, when they need them.

“There’s definitely still a place for smaller up and coming companies, particularly in the north-east.

Matt Christie, Elementz senior software engineer. Image: Elementz

“The response from the customers and the market has been outstanding. We’ve had to grow quickly.

“The contract wins are great. There really was a drive from the market and customers to see us continue and be a success.

“We are looking to exceed more than £2m in 2024.”

Target renewable firms

Although primarily focussing on the offshore energy sector Jason has revealed its next target will be renewable firms.

He said: “This year our work is in oil and gas sector initially.

Kevin Kavanagh, Elementz head of technology. Image: Prospect 13

“We’ve got 18 customers globally from St John’s in Canada all the way down to Perth, Australia.

“It makes sense four us to solidify those loyal customers and now we are speaking to people like Aberdeen Renewables Group and starting to make that move in to renewables.”

Elementz roots

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.

More from Business

Collage of Inverness and Elgin with Uber app on phone.
Uber taking bookings in Inverness and Elgin: Is firm considering a move?
North-east pupils present their innovative ideas for the future of food production at the end of their Stem on the Farm project.
North-east pupils get 'hands on' with Stem on the Farm
Fraserburgh Harbour. Image: Creegan Communications.
Fraserburgh Harbour £300m upgrade plans take 'significant' step forward
Green Volt confirmed that up to 40 jobs will be based at the HQ. Image: Pagoda PR
Europe’s largest floating wind farm announces Aberdeen for HQ
4
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
SSEN director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart with Councillor Raymond Bremner at the new Inverness offices. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN continues 'rapid growth' with new Inverness offshore hub
New Azets hires Graeme Cran, Fraser Murray, Greg Houston, David Urquhart. Image: Fifth Ring
Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team
To go with story by Karen Roberts. ents feature on Blood Brothers Picture shows; Cast of Blood Brothers on stage. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Don't miss Blood Brothers at Eden Court - standing ovation from Inverness audience
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi
Hay bale art
Have you spotted any of these Minions or other fancy hay bales?

Conversation