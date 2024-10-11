Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin has brought the joy back for Aberdeen supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin has brought the joy back for Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen legend also discusses the return to action of Duk after going AWOL and the Reds' record-breaking 13-game winning start to the season.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Manager Jimmy Thelin has brought the joy back for Aberdeen fans with the sensational start to his Pittodrie career.

You could see that joy and feel-good factor with the fantastic atmosphere at a sold-out Pittodrie for the 3-2 win against Hearts.

The stadium was absolutely bouncing and the Red Army drove the team on to extend their perfect start to the season to 13 wins from 13.

There is something very special happening at Pittodrie and new manager Thelin is the architect.

All I see at Pittodrie now are happy, smiling faces with supporters joyous at a record-breaking winning streak.

It is remarkable that Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Wow. That is something to be proud of and people are really starting to sit up and take notice of the club.

Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sensation turnaround in fortunes

It is a remarkable turnaround from where Aberdeen were last season.

When Neil Warnock quit as interim manager in March the troubled Dons were in real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Fast forward seven months and Aberdeen are flying high and Pittodrie and the city are absolutely buzzing at the prospect of what may come this season.

Aberdeen fans now have real belief that the club can achieve success under Thelin and it is fantastic to see that optimism.

The atmosphere at Pittodrie during the win against Hearts was unbelievable.

Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Duk ‘tore into the game’ on return

And that ramped up even more with the introduction of Duk off the bench in the second half because the attacker tore into the game.

It was Duk’s first appearance since returning to the club after going AWOL for three months during the summer.

Duk’s explosive run down the left wing to the byline before cutting the ball back to set up Ante Palaversa for the winner was sensational.

It was a touch of magic that had fans up out of their seats in anticipation of what Duk would do.

Duk was superb in his debut season when scoring 18 goals and earning the club’s player of the year award for 2022-23.

When Palaversa fired in that late winner I loved that all the players ran to Duk to embrace him.

Duk made a mistake by going AWOL in the summer but it is clear the players,  management and fans have forgiven him.

Now it is down to Duk to grab this second chance and hopefully consistently produce the high levels he did in his debut season.

Duk certainly looks like he is up for the challenge.

Apart from his danger in attack against Hearts he also tracked back and put in the hard work defensively.

He is also clearly impressing during training, otherwise Thelin wouldn’t have taken him back into the match-day squad.

Aberdeen can beat Celtic in Glasgow

Aberdeen’s sensational winning run will inevitably come to an end at some point.

I believe Thelin and the players have the right mentality to immediately bounce back from that setback when it happens.

Many people will be predicting the run to end when Aberdeen travel to Celtic in a top-of-the-table clash after the international break.

Aberdeen are second in the table, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Both clubs have a 100% record in the Premiership so it is a high stakes clash.

Thelin and the Dons are more than capable of going to Parkhead and winning.

And that would elevate the joy of Aberdeen fans to rapture.

 

 

Conversation