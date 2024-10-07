New Inverness gym racks up more than 100 members in first two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Inverness gym racks up more than 100 members in first two weeks

Ian Findlay woke up one morning and decided he was going to open his own facility.

By Alex Banks
Ian Findlay, owner of Centr Fit on Thornbush Road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ian Findlay, owner of Centr Fit on Thornbush Road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The man behind the newest gym in Inverness has revealed how he knew it would succeed.

And 28-year-old Ian Findlay is proving it true, with more than 100 people signing up to become members at Centr Fit in the first two weeks.

After becoming a dad, he woke up one day and decided to put his all into bringing “something different” to the Highlands.

The gym on Thornbush Road has seen an investment of £50,000 in its refurbishment and equipment.

Ian said Centr Fit is more than just a gym, with one-to-one coaching and nutrition advice also available.

Becoming ‘more than one piece in the puzzle’

Making his transition from group coaching, Ian said he wanted to be more than just one piece of the puzzle in terms of seeing results.

He said: “For results, you need more than just fitness. There are three pillars, with nutrition and accountability the other two.

“I had my own group sessions before and then I also offered online coaching. Online I was seeing phenomenal results.

“I thought, why can’t I just combine the two and make an elite training facility in Inverness.”

The Thornbush Road facility. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ian said once the idea had popped into his head, he was determined to go forward with the gym.

After deciding to go for it in July, it took him around eight weeks to make sure Centr Fit was ready.

Ian added: “In terms of how did I do it, I just woke up one day and decided I’m going for it, as simple as that.

“It was pretty messy, I didn’t have much help and was doing most of it myself. It just came down to working morning, noon and night every day.”

Centr Fit has seen ‘amazing response’

Ian is very happy with the response so far, but knows Centr Fit has the potential to go a lot further.

He said: “We’ve had an amazing response, I couldn’t tell you the exact figure because it keeps rising but it’s well over 100 now.

“It’s a different approach with dynamic lighting and it’s a bit more fun and entertaining.

“We’ve also got the right atmosphere already which is great.

Ian, left, with senior instructor Dan Main. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We try to encourage people that no matter who walks through the door, it doesn’t matter if it’s your first time or if you’ve been doing it for 10 years.

“A big part of what’s on offer is that community feel and it all just fell into place without much planning.”

On the future of Centr Fit, Ian wants to use the name as inspiration for what’s next.

He added: “We want to be known for getting better results than anywhere else, I want us to be the place to go.

“The name allows us to add arms and legs and keep expanding and I aim to be the centre of all things fitness.”

Conversation