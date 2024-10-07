Aberdeenshire councillor quits Tories with cryptic CS Lewis quote

The former Conservative leader of Aberdeenshire Council has quit the party in mysterious circumstances with a cryptic quote by Chronicles of Narnia author CS Lewis.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater released a statement which raised more questions than answers.

“CS Lewis said one of the most cowardly things people do is shut their eyes to facts,” he declared.

“Knowing what I know, and what is going to be expected of me, I have resigned as vice-chair of the Banff and Buchan Conservatives, and indeed as a Conservative.”

‘I am no coward’

He added in his statement: “I am no coward. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. This is mine.”

Speaking to the P&J from Berlin today, Mr Findlater would not be drawn on his exact reasons.

However, he recently described the party’s decision to de-select former Tory MP David Duguid in the general election as “reprehensible”.

Any clues?

Mr Duguid was replaced by former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who was later defeated by the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Asked by the P&J whether this decision was a factor, Mr Findlater, who was his campaign manager, did not confirm either way.

But he said he raised the lack of consultation with the local Banff and Buchan branch during the recent leadership hustings events to pick Mr Ross’ successor.

Last month, he told the Guardian that the way they treated a sick man was “reprehensible”.

He added that party membership in Banff and Buchan had plummeted from 260 to 80 as a result.

Speaking to the P&J, he said: “Family and friends first and concentrate on that.

“I want to represent my constituents the best way I can.

“There’s a lot of things that have gone on that I’m not comfortable with.

“That’s for other people to answer.”

Mr Findlater was ousted as Aberdeenshire Council leader last year after months of unrest. He was replaced by Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen.

One insider branded him a “village fool” and claimed he was “all over the place”.

They added: “I know Mark wanted to be group leader for a number of years but he was just not good enough and hasn’t worked out.”

The local authority is led by a Conservative, Liberal Democrat and independent coalition and he will stand as an unaligned independent councillor.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We thank Mark for his past contributions and wish him well for the future.”