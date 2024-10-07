Aberdeenshire councillor quits Tories with cryptic CS Lewis quote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire councillor quits Tories with cryptic CS Lewis quote

Troup councillor Mark Findlater bowed out by declaring "one of the most cowardly things people do is shut their eyes to facts".

By Adele Merson
Mark Findlater has quit the Scottish Conservatives.
Mark Findlater has quit the Scottish Conservatives.

The former Conservative leader of Aberdeenshire Council has quit the party in mysterious circumstances with a cryptic quote by Chronicles of Narnia author CS Lewis.

Troup councillor Mark Findlater released a statement which raised more questions than answers.

“CS Lewis said one of the most cowardly things people do is shut their eyes to facts,” he declared.

“Knowing what I know, and what is going to be expected of me, I have resigned as vice-chair of the Banff and Buchan Conservatives, and indeed as a Conservative.”

‘I am no coward’

He added in his statement: “I am no coward. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. This is mine.”

Speaking to the P&J from Berlin today, Mr Findlater would not be drawn on his exact reasons.

However, he recently described the party’s decision to de-select former Tory MP David Duguid in the general election as “reprehensible”.

Any clues?

Mr Duguid was replaced by former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who was later defeated by the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Asked by the P&J whether this decision was a factor, Mr Findlater, who was his campaign manager, did not confirm either way.

But he said he raised the lack of consultation with the local Banff and Buchan branch during the recent leadership hustings events to pick Mr Ross’ successor.

Last month, he told the Guardian that the way they treated a sick man was “reprehensible”. 

Douglas Ross stepped in to replace David Duguid.

He added that party membership in Banff and Buchan had plummeted from 260 to 80 as a result.

Speaking to the P&J, he said: “Family and friends first and concentrate on that.

“I want to represent my constituents the best way I can.

“There’s a lot of things that have gone on that I’m not comfortable with.

“That’s for other people to answer.”

Mark Findlater was previously leader of Aberdeenshire Council.
Mark Findlater was previously leader of Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Findlater was ousted as Aberdeenshire Council leader last year after months of unrest. He was replaced by Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen.

One insider branded him a “village fool” and claimed he was “all over the place”. 

They added: “I know Mark wanted to be group leader for a number of years but he was just not good enough and hasn’t worked out.”

The local authority is led by a Conservative, Liberal Democrat and independent coalition and he will stand as an unaligned independent councillor.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We thank Mark for his past contributions and wish him well for the future.”

