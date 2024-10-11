Fraserburgh Harbour £300m upgrade plans take ‘significant’ step forward

Fraserburgh Harbour’s £300 million transformation has taken a “significant” step forward with the completion of its technical feasibility study.

The ambitious “masterplan” for the port is expected to deliver up to 1,121 full-time jobs and help grow the town’s economy.

It’s expected the project will add £366m over 50 years to the economy with £8.6m per year from 2045.

The proposals, which will modernise and diversify the harbour, includes additional breakwaters and a new deepwater basin, plus more than 12 acres of multi-purpose quayside space.

There will also be an an additional dry dock for vessels up to 328ft in length, as well as better access to the existing Balaclava and Faithlie quayside facilities.

Harbour development manager, Pamela Neri, said completion of the plans were “critical” to the future of the town’s fishing industry which has roots dating back more than 200 years.

Fishing industry ‘heart’ of Fraserburgh

The project is expected to have a “profound and transformational impact” on the harbour itself, the community and wider region.

The Harbour now needs to prove that there is market demand for the development and funding for the masterplan will start with the commercial business case, after which there may be a need for commercial loans and government funding.

Harbour bosses have engaged with Holyrood and Westminster, as well as fishing industry representation and offshore wind developers.

Maritime engineering specialist Arch Henderson has completed its technical feasibility study which details the new south harbour as well as the improvements to the existing harbour.

Fraserburgh is a busy fishing port, a landing point for pelagic species – mainly mackerel and herring – in particular.

11% of the Scottish fishing fleet have Fraserburgh registered as their home port, second only to Shetland, and more than twice the number of Peterhead.

Processing is also substantial with 12% of the workforce in Fraserburgh employed in fish processing.

Moreover, Fraserburgh accounts for 41 % of all fish processing workers in Aberdeenshire.

Fraserburgh Harbour project moving to ‘next level’

But its quayside facilities are also used by businesses serving the offshore renewable energy, vessel repair and maintenance, and other sectors.

Pamela Neri, Fraserburgh Harbour’s development manager, said: “Now is the time for industry and government to assist us in taking this major project to the next level.

“The fishing industry has been at the heart of Fraserburgh for over 200 years.

“As fishing vessels are set only to increase in size, and require deeper waters, it is critical that the structural development detailed in our masterplan will allow us to continue servicing those who berth and land at Fraserburgh, whilst attracting additional vessels to the harbour.

“The delivery of this project would not only benefit Fraserburgh and Aberdeenshire as a whole, but could also help provide the solution to port and vessel repair capacity constraints in the north-east of Scotland, problems made more acute by the future requirements of the offshore renewable energy sector and the drive to reduce carbon emissions.”

Potential in offshore wind projects

The harbour is already home to Moray East offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance base.

And it is perfectly located to cash in on new offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Port bosses believe the masterplan addresses key infrastructure challenges which will allow the harbour to better service and secure an ever-developing fishing industry and ensure it can optimise its proximity to ScotWind, Intog and decommissioning projects.

Pamela said: “The development of offshore wind in north-east Scotland has accelerated in the last year, and this sector will need increasing port capacity to support the planned expansions.

“The masterplan addresses the opportunities within the offshore wind sector which are inherent both in our location and in our renowned repair and maintenance facilities and supply chain businesses.

“Already home to Ocean Winds’ Moray East Windfarm Operations and Maintenance base, there is significant potential for the harbour to develop in tandem with the UK renewable energy industry.

“In order to reach its potential as an operations and maintenance hub the harbour needs to develop.”

Cruise ambitions

Pamela believes the regeneration will also open up new opportunities in the cruise ship market.

Earlier this year the Lord of the Highlands vessel, owned by Hebridean Cruises, made a stop in Fraserburgh as part of its “Jewels of the East Coast” voyage.

Pamela said: “Once the Fraserburgh South Harbour is complete, Fraserburgh should have no difficulties attracting cruise calls.

“And the economic impact on the town centre, hospitality and experience businesses in the area could be substantial in due course.

“The director of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses and chair of Discover Fraserburgh, a local group of tourism businesses, believe there is major opportunity for growth in Fraserburgh in tourism and cruise ship tourism, with the first being welcomed this summer.”

Plans for the masterplan were first revealed in 2018 and backed by Aberdeenshire Council in 2019.

It will contribute to a range of policies and plans at a national, regional and local level including the 2030 Climate Change Plan; Scotland’s 10-year National Strategy for Economic Transformation; the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan and Aberdeenshire Council’s Regeneration Strategy.