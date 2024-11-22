Boss of Aberdeenshire IT firm on why now’s the right time to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Aberdeenshire IT firm on why now’s the right time to sell

All 12 members of staff will continue in their existing roles with the Westhill business.

By Kelly Wilson
Gordon Christie, founder of IT Hotdesk. Image: Breakwater Agency
Aberdeenshire firm IT Hotdesk has changed hands and is now under new ownership.

Borehamwood-based Redsquid acquired it for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see all 12 staff remain in their roles at the IT service and solutions advisor which has a turnover of £1.6 million.

IT Hotdesk founder Gordon Christie takes on a new role as head of Scotland.

Right time to sell

The 51-year-old said he believed it was the right time to sell after 15 years at the helm.

He said: “We weren’t really in the market to sell. We were happy with the business and the way it was going.

“But I had a back operation a year ago and after that I was out the business for about three months.

“It was then I was looking at succession planning and at the beginning of this year I did look at building our leadership team in a better structure.

“However, in May Redsquid approached us and what became apparent was they had similar values to IT Hotdesk so we accepted the offer.”

Impact of rising employer costs

Gordon also expressed his concerns about the impact of changes to National Insurance contributions by employers (NICs) calling them “crippling”.

He said: “The employers national insurance increase as a business owner with a small company just made us wonder do we trust the government to do the right thing.

“The percentage increase was one thing but it’s the lowering of the level as well to £5,000.

“It’s going to be crippling for a lot of small to medium sized businesses and at the end of the day it eats in to your profits.

“We just knew we’d done the right thing. It cemented our thoughts.”

Increase customer offering

It’s the first Scottish acquisition for Redsquid which was started by Sohin Raithatha and Vince Mignacca in 2006.

Sohin said: “We are so excited for this next growth journey as we move into Scotland.

“We have long had a presence in the north and look forward to being closer to our customers so we can continue providing value as their local managed IT service provider.”

Gordon added: “It will be business as usual for customers and staff.

“It just gives us access to more dedicated resource and better buying power being part of a larger group.

“We have access to 50 more staff at Redsquid to help us. Hopefully we can offer a lot more.”

