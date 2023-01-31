‘Concerning’ skills gap and working from home leaving north-east businesses open to cyber attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Concerning’ skills gap and working from home leaving north-east businesses open to cyber attacks

By Kelly Wilson
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 8:31 am
Businesses more at risk of cyber attacks due to working from home according to Aberdeen firm IT Hotdesk. Image: Shutterstock
Businesses more at risk of cyber attacks due to working from home according to Aberdeen firm IT Hotdesk. Image: Shutterstock

A “concerning” skills gap and working from home is leading to a bigger threat of cyber attacks for north-east businesses according to a new report.

A survey by Westhill-based IT Hotdesk found 72% of businesses who rely on
internal staff who are not IT specialists have reported they have been a victim
of a cyber-attack.

And despite a huge increase in the amount of people working from home, only 25% have invested in staff training the past year.

IT Hotdesk managing director Gordon Christie, who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, described the current skills gap within the north-east as “concerning”, particularly the lack of care around employee working from home procedures.

Human error increases threat

Unmanaged mobile devices, insecure home wifi and networks all increase the likelihood of a cybercriminal successfully infiltrating an IT system.

Mr Christie said: “According to research, only 25% of businesses have invested in staff training over the last 12 months, yet it is no secret that the most common cause of data breach is human error.

Gordon Christie, managing director of IT Hotdesk. Image: Breakwater Agency

“This week, we’ve seen Arnold Clark in the press due to a cyber attack, which left tens of thousands of customers’ data at risk.

“The cost of a data leak can significantly impact a business, through time offline, any financial repercussions, and reputational damage – so it is important that businesses take it seriously.”

More needs done

The cyber security survey focused on the processes, procedures, and training of businesses across the north and north-east.

It highlighted 78% of respondents felt that their businesses could do more to improve the safety of their business.

Recently tens of thousands of motorists were warned they could be at risk of identity theft and online fraud after one of Britain’s biggest car dealers, Arnold Clark, was hit by a major cyber attack.

Arnold Clark customers have had information including addresses, passports and national insurance numbers leaked on the dark web by a criminal gang.

In July 2020, a cyber attack caused a data security incident at both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University.

The two institutions were among those affected by the hacking of software supplier Blackbaud.

Four out of five senior managers (82%) see cyber security as a “very high” or “fairly high priority”, with 54% admitting that their IT departments are not sophisticated enough to handle advanced cyberattacks.

WFH brings risks

More and more employers are offering hybrid working with more days spent working from home than in the office.

Almost 50% of respondents split their time between working in the office and at home, but 72% of businesses do not have any policy in place to support this.

Working from home: Could you be at threat from a cyber attack? Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Christie continued: “As a business owner myself, I understand that budgets can be tight, but investing in a robust cyber security strategy can save you money in the long run.

“We’ve known for a while that businesses need to do more to protect themselves, but the survey results have highlighted that it is worse than we initially thought.

“Something has to change, or we will see an increase of businesses impacted.”

IT Hotdesk has created a Business Insight campaign which is a series of free educational materials such as webinars, checklists and educational blogs, designed to help businesses with limited IT budgets.

