Sir Jim Walker remembered for ‘warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit’ after death at 80

Sir Jim Walker, who dedicated more than six decades of his life to Walker’s Shortbread, has died at age 80.

James, known as “Jim”, was born in Elgin on June 13, 1944 to the late James and Winnie Walker, and raised in Aberlour, Speyside with his brother, Joe, and sister, Marjorie.

He spent his school years at Robert Gordon’s College before joining the family business as a teenager.

The three siblings were eventually made full partners of Walker’s Shortbread and were fundamental in taking it from a small village bakery to an international business.

Sir Jim’s family have now confirmed he died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday, December 15.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Jennifer, his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair, and six cherished grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.

His death follows that of his brother, Joe Walker, at age 83 in 2021, and his sister, Marjorie Walker, in October last year, also aged 83.

‘Intensely proud of company’s Speyside roots’

Alongside his siblings, Sir Jim built up the company to become the largest family-owned biscuit manufacturer in the UK.

He had joined the Speyside-based business in 1962 when it had a workforce of 16 people and became responsible for shortbread sales, marketing and exports in the early 1970s.

Starting as the company’s first salesman, he went on to work for the brand, founded by his grandfather, for 60 years.

In a statement, his family said: “He dedicated his life to creating and building the iconic Walker’s brand across the world.

“Jim was incredibly hard working; he was devoted to building strong personal relationships founded on trust with those he met on his travels. Many of these became enduring partnerships, lasting decades.

“Intensely proud of the company’s Speyside roots, and dedicated to his colleagues and the community, Jim’s leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping Walker’s into the company that it is today.”

CBE and Knighthood for dedication to family business

The family gradually developed the brand which at its peak was exporting to more than 100 markets worldwide with 1,500 staff members across six Speyside factories.

Walker’s Shortbread was granted the Royal Warrant for the supply of oatcakes in 2001 and for shortbread in 2017.

Sir Jim received a CBE from the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 1998 and was then knighted as part of the Birthday 2022 Honours list.

The announcement recognised the Speyside businessman for “bringing international success to a once small Scottish family concern, supporting both the local community and economy of Aberlour”.

He was among the first people to receive their honours from King Charles III in December 2022.

At the time, he said: “It is a lovely thing, I just feel so appreciative.”

Sir Jim Walker was ‘enormously loved’

Sir Jim, who also held the position of Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire from 1998 to 2019, retired in early 2022 and passed the reins to the fourth generation of the family, including three of his children.

His nephew Nicky Walker, former Aberdeen and Ross County goalkeeper, took over the role of managing director which Sir Jim had previously shared with his brother, Joe.

After stepping aside from his main responsibilities, he continued with Walker’s Shortbread in an ambassadorial and advisory role.

“Beyond his professional legacy, Jim will be remembered for his warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit – a person who took genuine interest in others and who was well loved in the business and the wider community,” the family statement added.

“Jim was enormously loved by many people around the world, especially colleagues and customers.

“He loved fishing on the River Spey, playing golf, and he had a keen interest in ornithology and nature, though his family, with four children and six grand-children, and business, have been his main interest and pleasures.

“He will always be remembered as a devoted, energetic and kind man who was an inspiration to many who knew him. We will honour his memory by continuing to uphold the values and legacy he built over a lifetime of dedication.”