Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

US lifts ban on British lamb imports

By Nancy Nicolson
September 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 5:32 pm
OPPORTUNITY: Sheep producers could benefit from the reopening of a US market.
OPPORTUNITY: Sheep producers could benefit from the reopening of a US market.

The United States has lifted a ban on imports of British lamb which dates back to the BSE crisis of the late 1990s.

The move was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Washington  and immediately welcomed by the National Sheep Association (NSA) and Scottish meat wholesalers who confirmed it would help maximise trade opportunities for UK  farmers.

However exporters also pointed out that all meat plants will have to be individually approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) before lamb can enter the US – and that could take some time.

The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) chief executive Martin Morgan said: “The same also applies to beef as no Scottish plants have so far been approved to export beef to the US, due to the required USDA inspection being repeatedly pushed back by Covid restrictions. ”

The ban on lamb exports to the US dates back to the outbreak of BSE in the 1980s.

Mr Morgan added: “With a political deal reached, however, both the UK and Scottish Governments now need to proactively help Scotland’s red meat industry make the very most of this opportunity.”

The NSA’s chief executive Phil Stocker agreed no sudden surge in volumes of sheepmeat to the US could be expected.

He said: “But we do know there is strong demand for UK sheep genetics – semen and embryos. Many British sheep breeds are in the US but are numerically too small to have a strong gene pool so the demand for our genetics is strong.

“In addition, with sheep meat consumption being very low in the US we believe we can help stimulate interest in lamb and quality mutton through exporting high quality British sheepmeat that re-inspires interest in the product and helps the US sheep industry to build further.

Phil Stocker

“We also believe we can tap into British heritage that is appreciated in the US through our many breeds and their connections to our heritage landscapes and culture.”

The domestic market  takes 60 – 65% of UK sheepmeat production, and the EU continues to be the largest export market, however  access is more difficult than it was when the UK was part of the EU.

Store lamb trade relies on both domestic and export demand.

Mr Stocker added: “I see this opportunity as helping to build consumption of one of the most nutritious, tasty and sustainable forms of meat production in the world. We want to see investment into the US market but would also like to see greater investment in Asia and the Middle East regions.”

Scottish Food and Drink chief executive James Withers said that while it was likely to take some time to build new customers and new markets, the industry wasn’t starting from scratch.

“We have staff on the ground in the US already, funded by industry and government, with good relationships with premium retailers and the hospitality industry,” he said.

“Of course, whilst the long term ambition is high, the labour shortage crisis building in the sector and Brexit red tape problems mean all eyes are on trying to honour existing supply arrangements.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal