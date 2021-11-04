Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judges announced for Aberdeen Christmas Classic show and sale

By Gemma Mackie
November 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 11:51 am
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic takes place on November 29-30.

Judges have been announced for one of the main winter agricultural events in Scotland – the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The two-day event, which takes place at the Thainstone Centre near Inverurie on November 29-30, is organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

Sponsored by Rapid Project Development (RPD), the event features a showcase of prime cattle and sheep, as well as shows and sales of pedigree sheep and the Rising Stars exhibition calf show.

Two judges – Jamie Scott from John Scott Meats in Paisley, and Louise Forsyth from Forsyth Butchers in Peebles – are tasked with assessing the haltered prime beef and butchers’ cattle classes,  while the open and Young Farmers sheep classes will be judged by Jimmy Stark from Bluebell, Alton Farm, Milton of Campsie near Glasgow.

Butcher Louise Forsyth judging at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic in December 2016.

The open unhaltered cattle entries will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith, while Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Drumblade, Huntly, will judge the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered cattle, as well as the Young Farmers’ best presented and paraded competition.

The pedigree sheep judges are: Jordan Green, Drumburn, Keith, for the Beltex; David Delday, Quoy Belloch, Deerness, Orkney, for the Suffolks; and Brian MacTaggart, Douganhill, Orchardton Mains, Castle Douglas, for the Texels.

Lastly, the judge for the Rising Stars exhibition calf show is Cameron Sinclair from Brewthin, Cullerlie, Echt.

“The Aberdeen Christmas Classic is fast approaching and promises to feature another line-up of top-quality stock,” said ANM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“After a difficult period of no shows and a condensed Christmas Classic last year, we are really looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and spectators back to the Exchange Hall this year to participate and compete for an array of trophies and cash prize fund.”

He said there was still time left to submit entries for the prime, Young Farmers and Rising Stars sections – the deadline to enter is Monday November 8.

“This premier event is the perfect opportunity to get back into the show ring and demonstrate the high standard of prime cattle and sheep produced here in Scotland,” added Mr McDonald.

