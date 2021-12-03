Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

US officially lifts ban on British lamb imports in deal worth £37m over five years

By Gemma Mackie
December 3, 2021, 3:22 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 3:27 pm
Scotch Lamb could be exported to the US in 2022 after the lifting of a decades-long ban on UK lamb across the pond.
Scotch Lamb could be exported to the US in 2022 after the lifting of a decades-long ban on UK lamb across the pond.

US authorities have officially lifted a decades-long ban on imports of British lamb in a deal worth an estimated £37 million to the UK sheep industry in the first five years.

British farm levy bodies confirmed US authorities have removed the small ruminant rule – introduced more than 20 years ago to ban imports of lamb from countries where scrapie disease had been identified in sheep.

They said work has been ongoing to finalise the trade deal, and UK processors will be able to ship British and Scotch lamb across the pond in 2022 following final agreement on Export Health Certificates.

“This is fantastic news for our sheep producers and exporters, and we are delighted that US customers will have the opportunity to experience our high-quality lamb products in 2022,” said Dr Phil Hadley, international market development director at UK levy body the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

“The new legislation also unlocks opportunities for quality UK sheep genetics, which presents a further valuable opportunity for the UK sheep sector.”

He said the lamb deal complemented existing trade deals for British beef and pork to the US, which were worth £22m to the industry in the first nine months of this year.

The deal is worth an estimated £37m over five years.

Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), which oversees and promotes the Scotch Lamb brand, welcomed the deal.

The organisation’s director of market development, Tom Gibson, said: “This exciting new opportunity will be one our exporters of Scotch Lamb will be keen to grasp and maximise trade opportunities with potential customers in the US.

“QMS will be working closely with industry and the government to support the development of our export trade to the US.”

National Sheep Association chief executive, Phil Stocker, hailed the deal and said lamb exports to the US had been banned since 1989.

He said: “I believe there are great opportunities in the USA that will benefit British sheep farmers but also benefit the appreciation of lamb by USA consumers as a quality, tasty, and highly nutritious food produced to exacting environmental and animal welfare standards.

National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker.

“We also know there is a strong demand for UK sheep genetics in the USA – semen and embryos. Many British sheep breeds are present there but are numerically too small to have an adequate gene pool, so the demand for our genetics is strong and is already being asked for by USA sheep breeders.”

News of the US lifting its ban on British lamb was first announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a trip to Washington DC in September.

However, Mr Johnson was accused of misleading sheep farmers after leaked emails from Defra suggested his claims were misleading as the ban had not yet been lifted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal