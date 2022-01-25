Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farm leaders slam plans for £200/tonne plastic tax on silage wrap

By Gemma Mackie
January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Farm leaders want HMRC to ditch plans for a new plastic tax on silage wrap.

Farm leaders have urged HMRC to ditch plans to introduce a £200 a tonne plastic tax on silage wrap from April 1.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) warns the tax could increase costs for UK farmers by up to 10%, while NFU Scotland (NFUS) says the plans were being introduced at a time when farmers are already facing soaring input costs.

Both organisations have called on HMRC to ditch the plans, which would see a plastic packaging tax (PPT) applied to silage wrap, and said they go against previous guidance from Defra which classified silage wrap as a product, and not packaging.

“The potential additional cost of PPT on silage wrap to UK farmers is estimated to be equivalent to an extra 10% in costs,” said NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

“That in itself is bad enough at a time when most inputs costs are increasing but it’s made even worse by new trade deals with countries that are not subject to the same costs.”

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

NFUS environmental resources policy manager, Sarah Cowie, said: “The timing of this unexpected announcement, without prior consultation with industry, does not give either the agricultural or plastic industries much time to adjust, and comes at a time of soaring on-farm input costs.”

She said the union had been lobbying MPs for a change to the rules since it emerged silage wrap would no longer be exempt from the plastic packaging tax.

Ms Cowie added: “In our arguments we have been crystal clear that wrap is an integral part of the production process when making silage and should not be classed as packaging; this is an argument previously agreed and accepted by Defra.

“That makes HMRC’s decision in December to include silage wrap as a taxable material without consultation with farming stakeholders and without appropriate alternatives being readily available on the market deeply disappointing.”

HMRC was contacted for comment.

