More than 4,800 livestock and equestrian entries confirmed for 2022 Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

More than 4,800 livestock and equestrian entries confirmed for 2022 Royal Highland Show

By Gemma Mackie
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
This year's show will feature just under 2,000 sheep entries.
This year's show will feature just under 2,000 sheep entries.

More than 4,800 livestock and equestrian entries are forward for this year’s Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the four-day show, said it had received 4,866 entries for cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

The society said almost 1,000 beef and dairy cattle are entered for judging at the show, which takes place at Ingliston near Edinburgh on June 23-26.

The grand parade of livestock in the showground during a previous Royal Highland Show.

This includes a “strong showing” from native breeds with the largest class of Beef Shorthorns at 101 entries, as well as 80 entries in the Highland cattle section and 77 in the Aberdeen-Angus contest.

In the continental classes, entries for Limousins are up to 92 from 85 at the 2019 show.

Dairy entries are also up to 121, from 114 in 2019, and Holsteins make up the bulk of the entries with 50 forward for judging – this compares to 27 in 2019.

Sheep section

In the sheep section, just under 2,000 animals have been entered for judging.

The largest section in the sheep rings will be Texels with 166 entries, followed by Beltex with 153 entries.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant, said entries are strong for two new sheep sections with 102 entered for the Dutch Spotted classes and 55 for the Valais Blacknose section.

He said several sheep classes have experienced an increase in entries, including Blue Texels where entries have jumped from 78 in 2019 to 124 for this year’s show.
Charollais and Border Leicester entries are also up to 69 and 56 respectively, from 53 and 48 respectively in 2019.

Equestrian sections

In the equestrian sections, heavy horse entries total 364 with increases in both the Standard and Miniature Shetland sections to 90 and 59 entries respectively.

A total of 1,406 entries are forward for light horses, while goat entries stand at 123 overall with dairy adults the biggest section with 47 entries.

There are 77 Aberdeen-Angus cattle forward for judging at this year’s show.

“This is the first time in three years competitors have attended a full show, so we are delighted that so many have returned to compete in our bicentenary year,” said Mr Tennant.

“RHASS directors and staff are very much looking forward to welcoming members and exhibitors and seeing the show rings bustling with a full attendance of visitors to witness all of the action.”

Meanwhile, RHASS has confirmed that judging for its Scottish Championships – which encompass dairy, bread and honey products – will take place during the week before the show.

Winners of last year’s championships will also have their produce showcased in a new Champions Corner cafe in the food hall at the Ingliston showground.

RHASS moves to assure members they are not being abandoned

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]