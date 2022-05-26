Landowners applaud new flytipping Bill proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Landowners applaud new flytipping Bill proposals

By Nancy Nicolson
May 26, 2022, 6:43 pm
AFTERMATH: The environmental mess of fly-tipping on a farm near Haddington.

Scotland’s landowners say proposed legislation that would impose tougher penalties for flytipping offences is long overdue.

In its response to a proposed Member’s Bill in the Scottish Parliament, the rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), said it welcomed improvements in the way flytipping incidents would be recorded as well as strict liability for those who dispose of the waste.

SLE’s policy access and visitor management policy adviser, Simon Ovenden, added:

“Flytipping is a national shame which became significantly worse during the pandemic.

The issue became worse during the pandemic.

“It will take a collective effort to tackle this blight and the proposals set out by Murdo Fraser MSP would go some way to providing the tools needed to deal with flytipping offenders as well as providing support for those who find waste – often dangerous and hazardous – dumped on their land.

“We fully support efforts to create a national database to monitor and record flytipping incidents so that it can be used as a tool that will aid detection and support the prosecutions of offenders.

“Where flytipping has occurred across local authority boundaries, there needs to be a method of collaborative working developed which currently does not exist.”

Murdo Fraser’s Bill would  impose tougher penalties for flytipping.

Mr Fraser also wants to change legal liability so that victims of flytipping are not also legally responsible for removing the waste.

Mr Ovenden said: “This is possibly the only crime in Scotland where the victim, in this case the landowner, can be held financially responsible and threatened with prosecution.

“If waste contains hazardous waste such as asbestos, a seven-day warning can be issued by local authorities, with the land manager additionally being threatened of possible prosecution.”

The bill proposes that local authorities should be permitted to remove waste from private land and, where possible, recoup costs from the offender and generator of the waste.

Flytipping  near Ballingry in Fife .

Mr Ovenden said that in the majority of cases the originator of the waste was also responsible for the offence.

He added: “All too often, the cheap option is taken when hiring an individual or company to dispose of waste and this leads to materials being flytipped rather than being properly disposed of. If these changes were introduced, an onus would be placed on a waste customer to only hire a licensed contractor which would then help to drive out criminals from the industry.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal