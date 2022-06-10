Farmers urged to help agritourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers urged to help agritourism

By Nancy Nicolson
June 10, 2022, 7:34 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 11:02 am
How now brown cow: It is estimated Scottish agritourism could be worth £250 million by 2030.

Tourism chiefs are appealing to Scottish farmers and crofters to co-operate with national agritourism ambitions by filling in an annual census to track the scale of the sector and shape future support.

An initial growth tracker was carried out last year, but now VisitScotland are calling for a “broader range” of respondents to share their experiences.

VisitScotland director of industry and destination development, Rob Dickson, said: “Throughout the pandemic we saw the industry continue to grow in popularity, but the tracker also helped shed light on the unparalleled and wide-ranging benefits agritourism brings to society.

“Being able to track the growth and impact of agritourism in Scotland over the coming years is essential if the industry is to grow sustainably.

“Tourism is a force for good, creating jobs, sustaining communities and contributing to our economy.”

Value in of agritourism and farm retail

The research, being undertaken in partnership with Scottish Agritourism, aims to include farming and crofting businesses considering adding agritourism to their operations as well as those already involved.

Caroline Millar is sector lead of Scottish agritourism.

A new strategy to galvanise the country’s agriculture and tourism sectors was launched last year and it is estimated the combined value of agritourism and farm retail in 2030 could be around £250m, supporting almost 10,000 full-time jobs.

Scottish Agritourism lead Caroline Millar said: “The actions identified in Scotland’s agritourism strategy require investment and support to drive growth projections by 2030 to double the size of the current sector.

“Half an hour of your time and your anonymous data will help to demonstrate the value that agritourism brings to Scotland’s economy and to your own local area. Your individual efforts will benefit all farmers and crofters in Scotland by showing collectively what we deliver and how the sector is performing on an annual basis.

“This is a critical time for the development of agritourism in Scotland as growing consumer demand meets an increasingly challenging future for the family farm or croft in a post Brexit world and in a turbulent economic climate.

“Without accurate data on our sector we cannot attract investment from capital grants to more agritourism monitor farmers, to support growth. Your support in taking
part in this annual census and encouraging others to do so is much appreciated by your fellow farmers and crofters.”

The survey closes on July 3. To take part visit visitscotland.org

