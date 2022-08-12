Fife grower warns water ban will result in catastrophe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife grower warns water ban will result in catastrophe

By Nancy Nicolson
August 12, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 6:37 pm
Ross Forster fears the ban will have a devastating effect on his crops at Peacehill.
Producers impacted by the water abstraction ban in North East Fife are predicting “catastrophic” losses running into hundreds of thousands of pounds on individual farms.

As Sepa prepares to withdraw 79 abstraction licences tonight, vegetable grower Ross Forster from Peacehill at Newport-on-Tay says his farm alone is facing a “significant six-figure loss” if the ban continues for any length of time.

“The immediate impact is that I have 110 acres of cauliflower we need to start harvesting next week, at 12 acres a week for the next two months – and my licence is being removed. It’s going to be catastrophic,” he said.

“The crop is already desperate for water now and if cauliflower is under drought stress it gets black marks on the curd which makes it unsellable. It’s a very grim outlook. We’re already at 25% crop loss because we’re struggling to irrigate, and East of Scotland Growers (ESG) as a group could be facing total losses of £1 million per week for the next
15 weeks on broccoli and cauliflower if this goes on.”

Mr Forster said he had given up on his beets crop and potato fields are strugglingNorth enort

Cauliflower will be among crops spoiled if the water abstraction ban stays in place for any length of time.

“But the broccoli and cauliflower has the most serious consequences. If we’re allowed no water, it could well be that by September and October we could be looking at 70-100% losses, and the input costs have already been made, the crops are all in the ground.”

He said he is now contemplating taking desperate measures to save at least some of his crops.

“The only option I’ve got is on another farm where I have a licence with a reservoir and a bore hole so I’m deciding whether I can drive water from one farm to another. I’ve worked out if I run tankers with water through the night I could potentially move enough water to keep one irrigator going. We’d have to get the water into a tank and set the irrigation pump next to it then pump the water out of that on to the field.

“Obviously it’s pretty serious carting water seven miles from one farm to another, but that’s feasibly the only option I’ve got.”

However, the industry is operating on such fine margins at the moment, Mr Forster said there would need to be a significant improvement in prices to make the operation worthwhile.

NFU Scotland has criticised blanket abstraction bans as “just wrong” and they have argued strongly for high risk vegetable crops to be prioritised, to no avail.

Mr Forster said: “We’ve got a pretty committed grower base in ESG, but the danger but this is going to be testing everyone’s mettle when they plan for next year.

“Other sectors like the pig industry have been given significant support to help through the losses. If we’re going to have our water source removed, we need help.”

