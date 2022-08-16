Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’

By Nancy Nicolson
August 16, 2022, 9:59 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 10:12 am
FIELD WORK: The James Hutton Institute has launched a £40m research campaign..
Climate change is posing an “existential threat” to the UK’s potato industry, according to the James Hutton Institute’s (JHI) executive director of science.

At the annual Potatoes in Practice event at Invergowrie, Professor Lesley Torrance made the case for a new £40 million International Potato Innovation Centre (IPIC) to carry out focused research for practical solutions to the challenges of changing weather patterns.

Fleshing out proposals for state of the art facilities first mooted 12 months ago, Prof Torrance said the value of potatoes and potato products in the UK from primary production to value added products is £2bn annually, but it is at the mercy of climate change.

Professor Lesley Torrance, Executive Director of Science, James Hutton Institute.

“We need to develop new varieties quickly that will grow in warmer conditions and low input systems in time for the huge problems coming along the line with hotter weather and droughts which pose an existential threat to the industry,” she said.

JHI is the UK’s largest provider of potato research and it curates the vast Commonwealth Potato Collection (CPC) of species from around the world.

Prof Torrance said the institute currently had the skills and knowledge, but not the capital investment needed to exploit the latest breakthroughs in breeding and technology.

“We are starting a campaign for capital investment to support the new centre,” she said.

“We want a new modern glasshouse block and labs to have space to grow out the CPC to explore the variation in the collection and deep-mine for the traits such as heat tolerance and disease resistance that are needed, and to allow us to identify and validate genes.

“We also want below-ground field phenotyping facilities to examine roots and tuber development at scale as well as pilot processing facilities to investigate processing quality at an early stage in the breeding programme.”

visitors to Potatoes in Practice.

A new IPIC would work in partnership with industry and other research providers to provide practical solutions required by breeders, farmers, processors and others.

The institute’s new International Barley Hub and Advanced Plant Growth Centre, financed by the Tay Cities Deal, are currently under construction, and it is understood an IPIC would complement these centres.

Prof Torrance said: “An IPIC together with these other investments will promote the east of Scotland as a fantastic research cluster for the food and drink industry.”

