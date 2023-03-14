Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?

By Katrina Macarthur
March 14, 2023, 9:06 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:22 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Despite a welcome from the science community for the Windsor Framework document on the Northern Ireland protocol clearing the way for the UK to again be part of the EU Horizon science programme there are reports the government could reject joining.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has sought to appeal to his pro-Brexit backbenchers by suggesting the UK might get better value from a more global approach.

This would be a disappointment for agricultural researchers, who have a long track record of working successfully with European research institutions on multi-discipline programmes.

In agriculture, a global approach would bring conflict between UK standards and countries committed to genetic modification as the main driver of progress in crop and livestock breeding.

The EU’s latest trade figures for November show trade growth continued to boom, albeit helped by the inflation in global food prices.

Biggest import increases in 2022

These make trade increases look greater, but the EU remains the world’s biggest agri-trader, with an enviable positive balance of trade gap between imports and exports.

From January to November this was around £50 billion. The figures confirm a surge in EU exports of wheat.

The two main destinations for EU products are the UK and United States. EU exports to these countries increased in 2022 by 21 per cent to the UK and by 13 per cent to the US.

Exports of pig meat, cereals and vegetable oils to China fell while trade with Russia all but collapsed. The three main import sources are Brazil, the UK and Ukraine.  The biggest import increases in 2022 were for maize, soya and rapeseed.

The report includes a review of the global meat trade which confirms the growth of poultry and the steady slide in beef consumption.

Beef production is continuing to grow in north and south America and in the face if static demand this means both have a growing surplus to export, with Brazil, not surprisingly, the biggest export player.

Food price index fell for eleventh month in a row

Global food prices fell again in February, confirming that the sting is beginning to come out of a dramatic period of food price inflation, driven initially by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The fall in February was modest at below one per cent, but it represented the eleventh month in a row when the United Nations FAO food price index fell.

Prices are now over 18 per cent below their peak in March 2022.

As in previous months the February fall was driven by vegetable oils and dairy commodities.  The drop in dairy prices from January to February was a massive single month 2.7%.

Dairy prices are now more than seven per cent down on where they were in February 2022.  Price reductions were driven mainly by butter and skim milk powder.

Both were hit by weak demand and poor levels of forward buying, because traders are reluctant to hold stocks on what they believe to be a falling market.

This is a particular issue in Asia, which is a significant source of global dairy demand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award
SALE LEADER: Two-year-old Lyn fetched 8,000gns.
Top-priced working dog sold to America
Jane Craigie recently travelled to Jalisco in Mexico with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists.
Jane Craigie: What next for Scottish agri food trade post-Brexit?
Cammy Wilson presents the overall award to Nia Hunter from Shetland.
Shetland young farmer wins top title at Lantra Scotland's Awards
There’s never been a better time to consider the future of farming in Scotland says Jenn Stewart.
Jenn Stewart: Food security must remain a focus
The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Finn Davidson pictured with his reserve champion at Keith Show.
Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Shetland
Snow sweeps across north and north-east for another day with all Shetland schools closed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented