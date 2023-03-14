Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen drivers have been facing long queues on the first day of King George VI bridge works.

The roadworks began at 4am this morning and are not expected to finish until early June.

Many drivers have reported extreme delays on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road – with delays of more than 50 minutes reported approaching the Bridge of Dee.

Some drivers and passengers have reported the delay causing them to be late for work.

The northbound lane of King George VI bridge has been closed, while one lane heading south will remain open.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the road, which links Great Southern Road and Duthie Park roundabout.

Nearby Bridge of Dee has been changed to a one-way system heading north to act as a diversion.

Restrictions will be in place during the £330,000 works, which includes resurfacing and waterproofing the crossing, as well as removing granite setts.

Both pavements on the King George VI bridge will be always open for pedestrians during the works.

Stagecoach reports bus cancellations

Stagecoach has reported that due to the closure of King George VI bridge, all its Stonehaven bound services are facing delays of up to 30 minutes leaving the city.

The company has also reported the Bridge of Dee, which has been acting as a diversion, has been so delayed some services had to be cancelled.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to congestion caused by the closure of King George VI bridge all southbound services are facing delays of up to 60 minutes.inbound buses are severely affected and outbound services may be cancelled at short notice. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/uwX9lK8IMp — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) March 14, 2023

Aberdeen driving delays continue

These new delays have compounded the widespread queues that have been happening due to the nearby roadworks at North Esplanade West which have already been causing delays as part of the long-running South College Street project.

When the works were announced by Aberdeen City Council, many people took to social media to ask why all the work is taking place at the same time, potentially causing multiple bottlenecks in the city.

Last year, similar works were carried out on the Bridge of Dee which caused long tailbacks – with delays of around 30 minutes reported.

Queues across city as works get underway