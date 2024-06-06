Scotch whisky producer partners with barley growers to help future-proof the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scotch whisky producer partners with barley growers to help future-proof the industry

The programme is intended to help secure the supply of barley and reduce Chivas Brothers’ indirect carbon footprint.

By Katrina Macarthur
Chivas Brothers is the maker of brands including Chivas Regal and Aberlour.
Chivas Brothers is the maker of brands including Chivas Regal and Aberlour.

Whisky giant Chivas Brothers has announced a new agriculture programme supporting sustainable agriculture practices among Scottish barley growers represented by Bairds Malt and Scotgrain.

The pilot programme – named the Dalmunach Growers Pilot Group – will run over a three to five-year period and is initially comprised of eight farmers who have voluntarily elected to be part of the first on-farm trial.

It has been established with a view to working collaboratively to facilitate and further the continuous improvement on farm and to help future-proof the livelihoods of farmers in regional Scottish communities.

It is also intended to help secure the supply of barley and reduce Chivas Brothers’ indirect carbon footprint.

In addition to carbon emissions reduction, trials will cover various approaches both to improvements in soil health – to create a more resilient growing process – and biodiversity, from fertiliser use and cover-cropping to wildflower strips.

Roughly a third of Chivas Brothers’ carbon footprint comes from the growing and processing of its agricultural raw materials – including the manufacturing of fertiliser, production of barley and malting.

Ronald Daalmans, Environmental Sustainability Manager at Chivas Brothers said: “The ongoing impact of climate change means our growers are having to adapt their practices – and many are faced with tough decisions regarding sustainable practices because it is cost prohibitive to implement new techniques without certainty of how they’ll affect crops through the growing cycle.”

Victoria Buxton, Agronomist and Farm Business Manager at Bairds Malt added: “To have the support of Chivas Brothers reinforces that climate change is an issue that affects the whole supply chain and we’re all equally invested.”

Learnings and insights will be shared with roughly sixty farmers under the Bairds Malt and Scotgrain communities at regular growers group meetings.

Chivas Brothers is one of the biggest purchasers of malted barley in Scotland.

The majority is sourced from Bairds Malt to makes brands such as Chivas Regal and Aberlour.

More from Farming

Thousands of Scottish and English farmers and other industry stakeholders gathered at Aikengall near Dunbar.
Record crowds flock to NSA Scotsheep 2024
SoilEssentials managing director Jim Wilson reserved particular criticism for the union’s role in farming assurance bodies.
Angus farmer attacks NFU Scotland for being 'part of the problem, not the solution'
Elaine Duguid pictured on the farm with daughter Addison.
Third generation Banffshire farmer Elaine on coming home to run the family farm
Alan Brown brings 40 years of meat trade experience to his new role.
North-east meat processor chief appointed president of SAMW
Aberdeen-Angus cross and Aberdeen-Angus calves continue to grow by 3.3% and 0.4% respectively.
Beef calf registrations stood at 1.94m in 2023
The Hamilton family, from left, James and Emma with son Ritchie, Charles and Jane, with son Hugh, and Harry and wife Rebecca. Photographs by Ron Stephen.
NSA Scotsheep 2024: An event not to be missed in East Lothian
From left, production manager Martin Tait, site director Alan Brown, group lamb and by product commercial director Frank Clark, judge Ralph Green, procurement manager Ewan Hutcheson, and operations manager Ollie Finsley. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Best of sirloins selected for Kepak McIntosh Donald Tesco steak competition
From left, Perth Show chairman David Barclay, with vice-chairman Phil Murrie, secretary Jen Leslie, and junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie.
Perth Show's top team hope to deliver two-day sell-out event
From left, Andrew Gunn, Gemma Duguid, Scott Chapman and Kirsty Strachan, pictured at Quoybrae Mart.
Staff changes at ANM Group's Caithness Livestock Centre
Sheep take to high ground at Tomnachrochar near Nethy Bridge as the floodwaters of the Spey encroach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MSPs tackle agricultural minister on flooding support