20 best things to do in and around Inverness

There’s so much to see and do in and around Inverness from historic landmarks to enjoying Loch Ness cruises.

If you’re looking for things to do in Inverness, we’ve got 20 ideas that have got something for everyone.

Why not pack up the car or get your best walking shoes on to see what’s available across the area?

Explore the legendary Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle

It’s hard to imagine any tourists or locals growing tired of having an iconic Scottish landmark just 30 minutes down south, especially when the view is as stunning as Loch Ness. Head on out to explore the loch on a boat and learn all about the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

And conclude the day with visit to Urquhart Castle, near Drumnadrochit, for a vantage point across the loch like no other with views for miles.

Experience the Battle of Culloden in an immersive 360-degree theatre

The site of the infamous 1746 battle of Culloden is just a couple of miles outside Inverness.

Witness the harrowing 18th century conflict between the Jacobites and British government forces in the immersive 360-degree theatre at Culloden’s visitor centre.

The exhibition takes visitors through Scotland’s loss of independence to the lead up of the historical battle, where they will see the perspective from both forces involved as well as a collection of weapons and artefacts used on the battlefield.

Strike out at Rollerbowl

Retro arcades might sound like a thing of the past, but Rollerbowl, on the city’s Culduthel Road, is bringing the golden age back to the Highlands. Between classic arcade machines, air hockey and bowling, visitors won’t have a clue where to try their hand first.

Of course, the bowling alley is a must-play. This activity is something that can be enjoyed by the entire family regardless of skill level, and visitors can also put the bumpers up so the youngsters can get in on the fun with a fair chance at snagging a victory.

Wildwoodz Inverness

Wildwoodz Inverness credits itself as being the “Highlands’ most exciting outdoor venue” and while that’s certainly a title to live up to, we have no qualms that it might just be exactly that.

Choose from world-class paintball, archery, lasertage, axe throwing, and bushcraft facilities with five-star equipment provided.

Contact: 01381 622 220, or info@wildwoodz.co.uk

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Discover a treasure trove of history, art and culture of the Scottish Highlands through a series of exhibitions such as archaeology, natural history and geography.

The Inverness Museum and Art Gallery offers a look at Jacobite memorabilia, Inverness silverware, authentic Highland weapons, bagpipes and so much more.

Stroll along the River Ness and Ness Islands

Rain or shine, taking a walk along the banks of the River Ness can be exactly what you need to take the edge off of an otherwise hectic day.

Explore both sides of the river by crossing from footbridge to footbridge before, eventually, you land further upstream where the stunning Ness Islands reside.

Win a Grand Prix at Inverness Kart Raceway

Live out those wildest Mario Kart fantasies at Inverness’ five-star Go Kart facility.

A range of services and events are available for the next generation of F1 drivers.

Visitors will get started on the grid as they set off to be crowned champion of their own Grand Prix.

Grab a book at Leakey’s Bookshop

This independent bookstore on Church Street is a reader’s paradise. The family-owned second-hand bookshop is a treasure trove for good reads of all genres.

Visitors are greeted with the site of books stacked to the nines with a gallery, spiral staircase and wood-burning stove completing the magical aesthetic.

Walk with Loch Ness Alpacas

This unique business is home to a quirky herd of friendly faces of whom visitors can get to know and even venture off on a walk with. Loch Ness Alpacas offer a variety of fantastic services such as a Meet and Greets, Alpaca Parties and Trekking Experiences.

​Contact ​07540 400365 for more information.

Catch a show at Eden Court

Take your pick from the latest blockbusters to spectacular theatre shows at Eden Court.

You’ll find drama, dance, opera, musicals and comedy here – the largest entertainment venue in the Highlands has something for everyone.

Play at Whin Park

Explore the adventurous grounds of Whin Park with the family in tow.

The park has four separate play area with equipment including zip lines, a crashed plane feature and climbing frames, and invites youngsters to enjoy a day in the sun.

Adults won’t miss out on the fun either with assault course style features available for anyone who’s a little too big to get on the slide.

The park is currently looking a little different as some refurbishment work takes place – but it should be looking better than ever by October 2024.

Go wild with Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena

This multi-purpose activity centre at Loch Farr, a few miles out of Inverness, offers paintball, mini paintball, airsoft, lazer combat, archery, knife and axe throwing, archery and slingshots.

The Tazball Paintball and Lazer Combat Arena has 15 fields and three lazertag halls as well as a variety of gaming scenarios for an action-packed session.

Axe throwing at Playback

Inverness’s new kid on the block in the pub scene allows you to get a bit of your anger out and hang out with your pals at the same time.

Playback made its long-awaited debut in the Highland capital in April and promises what it calls “competitive socialising“.

Axe throwing is the headline event – but it also offers table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong across its four floors.

Climbing up the walls at The Ledge

You don’t have to be a pro to have a go at the biggest climbing gym in the Highlands.

The Ledge opened in 2023 and offers a number of taster sessions, whether you’re looking to get into climbing or just after a fun day out.

A one-and-a-half hour session will set you back £35.

Clava Cairns

Although it is sometimes overshadowed by the huge historical site of interest on its doorstep, Clava Cairns is one of Scotland’s most thought-provoking prehistoric sites.

And when it comes to longevity, it certainly has the nearly three centuries old Culloden Battlefield site beat.

The Clava Cairns are about 4,000 years old and were built to house the dead.

It has remained a sacred place in the landscape for thousands of years and offers a number of clues about Bronze Age society.

Exploring the Highlanders Museum at Fort George

One of the best preserved fortifications in Europe, Fort George is a very popular spot during the tourist season.

It was built after the Jacobite rising of 1745 to prevent a repeat and represents a crucial period in British military history.

At the Highlanders Museum you can hear the story of the Highland regiments straight through from the Battle of Culloden to the modern day.

The museum is home to 40,000 military artefacts – the largest UK collection outside of London.

Chilling out at the beach

Inverness itself isn’t awash with beaches, but if you’re cool with a short drive you’ve got several excellent options.

Nairn has several award-winning options and you can add in a spot of dolphin-spotting at Chanonry Point if you head out to Rosemarkie.

The beach at Dores isn’t one for the purists as it’s stony – but the beautiful views across Loch Ness and top notch scran at the Dores Inn more than make up for it.

Bouncing into the trampoline park

The Infinity Trampoline Park has been on the go on the west side of Inverness for many years now and offers a good, fun workout for the whole family.

The facility’s founders have a heart-warming battle against the odds story to make the place a success and it’s been a hit with youngsters in the city for nearly a decade.

There’s even a mini-bouncers session on weekend mornings, 9am-11am, for those worried about their wee one getting trampled by the bigger kids.

Tomatin distillery

Rich history, high quality whisky and tasting experiences are all on offer at this popular distillery.

You’ll find the distillery’s range of award-winning malts 16 miles south of Inverness off the A9.

With its blend of historical education, cultural insight and beautiful scenery, the distillery is a must-visit destination for whisky enthusiasts.

Farm Ness

There is always something fun happening at Farm Ness.

It’s wall-to-wall family fun, complete with Highland cows, alpacas, rare breed pigs and bunnies.

There are sand pits and straw to play in and the chance to go on a tractor ride.