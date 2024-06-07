Muller’s acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy set to impact 100 Scottish suppliers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muller’s acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy set to impact 100 Scottish suppliers

The announcement was made this week to its suppliers, three of which are north of Aberdeen.

By Katrina Macarthur
A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry for farmers, says NFUS milk committee chair.
Suppliers of Yew Tree Dairy were told this week that the family-owned Lancashire company has been acquired by major milk processor Muller.

Yew Tree Dairy has 100 Scottish suppliers – three of which are situated north of Aberdeen, with a fourth supplier in the area having just recently signed a contract with them.

The processor produces fresh milk and cream, as well as specialising in milk powder production.

Completion of the deal is expected later this year subject to approval from the Competitions and Markets Authority.

Deal to be approved by Competitions and Markets Authority

NFU Scotland’s milk committee chair and Aberdeenshire dairy farmer Bruce Mackie said the acquisition was a “major rationalisation” within the dairy sector and will affect a significant number of dairy farmers across Scotland.

Mr Mackie said in the first few hours after the announcement, five Yew Tree suppliers were already in contact with the union.

“A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry,” said Mr Mackie.

“Any contraction in the number of available milk purchasers is clearly a concern as competition for milk, particularly in more remote milk fields, is an important factor in not only securing a fair price but maintaining dairy production in all parts of Scotland.”

Aberdeenshire farmer Bruce Mackie, who is NFUS milk committee chair.

He also referred to Muller’s decision in 2019 to serve termination notices to several suppliers located north and west of Aberdeen following a review of its dairy operations in the country.

The company said the area presented “heightened or complex logistical challenges”.

“We will be seeking cast iron reassurances on its commitment to those who are now supplying Yew Tree,” he said.

Fairness for Aberdeenshire suppliers needed given ‘past history’

“Given the past history, I would like to hope these suppliers will be treated very fairly and will be given the same transport charge as everywhere in the country.”

Mr Mackie said members of the NFUS milk committee are scheduled to meet Muller next Tuesday (June 11).

“What we do know is that affected producers will be issued with new contracts and that these will be amongst the first to be issued under the new statutory arrangements for milk contracts, recently agreed by Parliament and which come into force across the UK in July,” he added.

Mr Mackie says the union will be looking to the companies to quickly set up support helplines and producer meetings for affected dairy farmers.

One Yew Tree Dairy supplier said Muller was currently paying around 5p per litre more than Yew Tree, which would be bring in £45,000 more per year to his business.

Muller could pay around 5p per litre more to current Yew Tree suppliers

He said Yew Tree were renowned for issuing contracts to new starts to get more people into the industry and they played an important role in brokering milk products to different parties.

Once the deal is completed, Muller plans to significantly invest in the capacity and capabilities of the Skelmersdale milk drying site to enable it to become a major producer and exporter of powdered milk products.

Carl Woodcock of Yew Tree Dairy said the family felt the time was right to explore new opportunities whilst retaining its farming roots.

‘Right time to explore new opportunities’ says Yew Tree chief

“After meeting with the Müller family, we feel confident that this is the right decision for the business to be part of a larger organisation for the next phase of growth that will benefit our staff, farmers, and customers in the longer term.

“Following a competitive process, Müller was our clear preference, and we leave our business in really good hands.”

