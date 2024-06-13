DR Alexander strikes Ifor Williams deal in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DR Alexander strikes Ifor Williams deal in Aberdeenshire

The dealership will be based from Thainstone Business Park near Inverurie.

By Katrina Macarthur
Mark Alexander, David O’Connor, Kevin Crawford, Sam Mackenzie, Jac Williams, Allan Grant at the new Thainstone site.
Mark Alexander, David O’Connor, Kevin Crawford, Sam Mackenzie, Jac Williams, Allan Grant at the new Thainstone site.

DR Alexander & Son has been announced as the new distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT) in Aberdeenshire.

The company has been the main dealer for the trailers in the north Highlands since 1982, with bases in Inverness and Reay near Thurso.

The new dealership will be based at a 1.25-acre site at Thainstone Business Park, Inverurie, and is expected to officially open in September.

Excavators have already cleared the plot where they will be stocking the entire range of IWT products and building a new showroom and a servicing and repairs workshop.

New 1.25-acre site coming to Thainstone Business Park

The move will see the creation of four new jobs, with the Aberdeenshire team headed up by newly appointed depot manager Allan Grant, who is already in his new role.

From left, Sam Mackenzie, Mark Alexander, Allan Grant and Jac Williams.

“When the opportunity to take on the Aberdeenshire distributorship presented itself we jumped at the chance,” said managing director Mark Alexander.

“We already have a strong bond with Ifor Williams Trailers, we know these products inside out and taking our wealth of expertise into the neighbouring area geographically makes perfect business sense to us.

“It is a significant step forward for us.”

The Inverurie development will have a sales showroom, comprehensive after sales and maintenance provision, extensive stores, a repairs garage and servicing centre.

Mr Alexander says the site will offer everything that customers need.

Aberdeenshire team to be headed by newly appointed depot manager Allan Grant

Mr Alexander said it is an exciting new challenge for the firm and one which he knows the team can rise to.

He says the reputation for quality which Ifor Williams Trailers has built up over decades is “second to none”.

DR Alexander and Son’s managing director Mark Alexander with Jac Williams of Ifor Williams Trailers.

“We are more than ready to accept business from the vast equine, agricultural and construction communities and all other sectors in need of trailer provision in Aberdeenshire,” he added.

“We were also delighted to hear that IWT has invested £14 million in creating a new Genuine Parts Hub which will have a huge impact in terms of the rapid delivery of genuine spare parts.”

IWT spokesperson Jac Williams said he was “thrilled” with the appointment.

Ifor Williams Trailers invests £14m in new Genuine Parts Hub

“DR Alexander & Son are a tried and trusted team, well-known for the quality of their customer service,” said Mr Williams.

“This gives us the confidence that they will look after our customers exceptionally well in both their new and existing areas.”

Ifor Williams Trailers was established in 1958 and is Britain’s largest manufacturer of trailers up to 3,500kg gross weight, delivering trailers for a wide variety of purposes.

Trailers are made in the company’s six factories in Denbighshire and Flintshire, in North Wales, and sold in outlets across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, DR Alexander & Son, was founded by Mark’s father Donald, who is still closely connected with the business.

