DR Alexander strikes Ifor Williams deal in Aberdeenshire

DR Alexander & Son has been announced as the new distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT) in Aberdeenshire.

The company has been the main dealer for the trailers in the north Highlands since 1982, with bases in Inverness and Reay near Thurso.

The new dealership will be based at a 1.25-acre site at Thainstone Business Park, Inverurie, and is expected to officially open in September.

Excavators have already cleared the plot where they will be stocking the entire range of IWT products and building a new showroom and a servicing and repairs workshop.

The move will see the creation of four new jobs, with the Aberdeenshire team headed up by newly appointed depot manager Allan Grant, who is already in his new role.

“When the opportunity to take on the Aberdeenshire distributorship presented itself we jumped at the chance,” said managing director Mark Alexander.

“We already have a strong bond with Ifor Williams Trailers, we know these products inside out and taking our wealth of expertise into the neighbouring area geographically makes perfect business sense to us.

“It is a significant step forward for us.”

The Inverurie development will have a sales showroom, comprehensive after sales and maintenance provision, extensive stores, a repairs garage and servicing centre.

Mr Alexander says the site will offer everything that customers need.

Mr Alexander said it is an exciting new challenge for the firm and one which he knows the team can rise to.

He says the reputation for quality which Ifor Williams Trailers has built up over decades is “second to none”.

“We are more than ready to accept business from the vast equine, agricultural and construction communities and all other sectors in need of trailer provision in Aberdeenshire,” he added.

“We were also delighted to hear that IWT has invested £14 million in creating a new Genuine Parts Hub which will have a huge impact in terms of the rapid delivery of genuine spare parts.”

IWT spokesperson Jac Williams said he was “thrilled” with the appointment.

“DR Alexander & Son are a tried and trusted team, well-known for the quality of their customer service,” said Mr Williams.

“This gives us the confidence that they will look after our customers exceptionally well in both their new and existing areas.”

Ifor Williams Trailers was established in 1958 and is Britain’s largest manufacturer of trailers up to 3,500kg gross weight, delivering trailers for a wide variety of purposes.

Trailers are made in the company’s six factories in Denbighshire and Flintshire, in North Wales, and sold in outlets across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, DR Alexander & Son, was founded by Mark’s father Donald, who is still closely connected with the business.