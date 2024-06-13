Brian Henderson: The show must go on in the face of challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Henderson: The show must go on in the face of challenges

Our weekly columnist and Perthshire farmer Brian Henderson weighs in on the RHASS financial fiasco.

Crowds pack Ingliston showground as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Crowds pack Ingliston showground as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
By Katrina Macarthur

It’s hard to believe that this time next week the Highland show will be well into its four-day run.

While the show always seems to sneak up on us and tries to take us by surprise, the late spring which shoe-horned work into an amazingly tight spell seems to have made it even more so this year.

The event, of course, is always one of the markers in the farming year.

Progress is often judged by how far on things are at the time of the show – whether silage is finished, whether spraying is up to date and just how well the stock at home is looking.

More importantly, how well they compare with the cream of the crop entered into the Highland’s many show rings.

While Christmas and New Year are the festive markers of the end of the year, the Highland seems to play the same role in marking the middle of the period, carrying its own festive feeling and a similar tradition of catching up with old friends.

Grahams Ruth took the overall inter-breed beef title at last year’s Royal Highland Show

Of course this year auld acquaintances might not be the only ones vying for your attention at the show – with the General Election following only a matter of days afterwards, those canvassing for votes might be hard to avoid.

But while hands might be shaken and promises made, these will be in stark contrast to the genuine greetings you’ll get from friends and neighbours enjoying a day out.

I’ve always felt that the rosettes and ribbons at the show should be confined to the stock lines rather than the brazen expression of party political colours.

The vast majority of show-goers are there to escape not only the everyday grind but also the constant barrage of political spin and hype.

That said, though, in recent years there’s probably been more than enough internal politics from the industry and the show itself on display in the run up to the event.

For some serious losses have been posted in the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) annual accounts in recent years.

Despite severe financial losses, the 2023 Royal Highland Show became one of its most successful shows to date, with 217,000 attending and generating £900,000 in sponsorship to RHASS.

Despite a call to members to dig deep for contributions to bolster funding shortfalls after Covid restrictions saw two shows effectively cancelled, grass root members have seen little sign of any belt-tightening by the organisers.

And although the cost-of-living crisis and rocketing interest rates played a role in the £3.6 million shortfall reported to lie in the most recent set of accounts – on top of the previous year’s deficit of £1.2 million – these losses have been causing almost as much of a stir as the new buy-in-advance ticketing system.

This is a favourite grumble of the many farmers who can’t plan more than a few days ahead because their lives are ruled by the weather.

But gripes there have been plenty, ranging from the cost of admission and car parking – and that of a pint and a burger – via the oft-expressed opinion that its becoming too focused on “townie” visitors to the cost of the new pavilion opened a couple of years back.

In truth, complaints about the show are nothing new- and whether there are more these days or whether social media gives more outlets for these to be voiced remains a moot point.

So the future direction of the show is a difficult call for the show directors – do they continue to back the current management’s team approach of pushing forward and modernising Ingliston’s repertoire to attract more visitors– or, as has been suggested, cut spending and go for a “back to basics” approach?

Both these strategies have their issues – for while the Highland has always been, at its heart, for the farming community, in recent times building better links with the general public has become an increasingly important role played by the show.

One thing remains certain though – the show must go on!

