Strichen JAC crowned winners of Grampian Rally for fourth year

Strichen JAC were crowned the overall winners for a fourth consecutive year at SAYFC’s Grampian Rally held recently at Keith Showfield.

The event attracted more than 200 members from fourteen clubs across the Grampian region who competed throughout the day in various competitions.

Winning the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl was Strichen JAC with 104.5 points, followed by Udny JAC in second place with 98 points and Keith & District in third place with 75.5 points.

The Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was won by Garioch JAC, followed by Deer & Deer YFC in second, and New Deer in third place.

Stockjudging kicked off the day’s proceedings which included four classes of cattle and four of sheep followed by reasons for the top placed competitors.

The first placed team winning the North of Scotland Association of Junior Agricultural Clubs Cup for Stockjudging was Keith & District B with 1,164 points (Lucy McGillivray, Abbie McGillivray and Rachel Davidson).

In second place was Deer & District A with 1,149 points (Craig Buchan, Thomas Hall and Jennifer Hall) and third went to Inverurie B (Scott Dey, Frazer Robertson and Daniel Crabb) with 1,101 points.

The William Brown Cup for the best individual in the stockjudging was won by Inverurie’s Scott Dey, with 406 points.

Second overall was Abbie McGillivray of Keith, with 400 points and third place went t Murray Taylor, Kinneff, with 398 points.

The construction competition got under way with 13 teams making potato boxes, along with 21 teams competing in junior, ladies and senior rope making with various other practical field events throughout the day.

The sports competitions were held in the afternoon which included football, netball, running, relay race and obstacle race.

Many club names appeared in the prize list proving the dedication and effort that club members put into in all areas of the rally despite the unseasonal weather.

In the tug of war competition, six ladies and twelve gents teams competed for the top spots, with Kinneff winning the mens section and Strathbogie winning the ladies.

RESULTS

Best exhibit in floral art – Rebecca Kindness, New Deer.

Most points in baking section – Echt.

Club entry/display (Scottish Inventions) – Vale of Alford.

Industrial – Udny.

Construction – Strichen.

Ropemaking – Strichen.

Ladies’ ropemaking – Strichen.

Field contests – Keith.

Five-a-side football – Udny. Five-a-side netball – Garioch.

Sports – Strichen.

Club member participation – Garioch.