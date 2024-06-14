Strichen JAC crowned winners of Grampian Rally for fourth year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strichen JAC crowned winners of Grampian Rally for fourth year

The competition saw 200 members compete in various competitions.

By Katrina Macarthur
Winning the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a fourth year were Strichen JAC.
Winning the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a fourth year were Strichen JAC.

Strichen JAC were crowned the overall winners for a fourth consecutive year at SAYFC’s Grampian Rally held recently at Keith Showfield.

The event attracted more than 200 members from fourteen clubs across the Grampian region who competed throughout the day in various competitions.

Winning the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl was Strichen JAC with 104.5 points, followed by Udny JAC in second place with 98 points and Keith & District in third place with 75.5 points.

The Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was won by Garioch JAC, followed by Deer & Deer YFC in second, and New Deer in third place.

Strichen members win with 104.5 points ahead of Udny and Keith & District

Stockjudging kicked off the day’s proceedings which included four classes of cattle and four of sheep followed by reasons for the top placed competitors.

The first placed team winning the North of Scotland Association of Junior Agricultural Clubs Cup for Stockjudging was Keith & District B with 1,164 points (Lucy McGillivray, Abbie McGillivray and Rachel Davidson).

In second place was Deer & District A with 1,149 points (Craig Buchan, Thomas Hall and Jennifer Hall) and third went to Inverurie B (Scott Dey, Frazer Robertson and Daniel Crabb) with 1,101 points.

The William Brown Cup for the best individual in the stockjudging was won by Inverurie’s Scott Dey, with 406 points.

Second overall was Abbie McGillivray of Keith, with 400 points and third place went t Murray Taylor, Kinneff, with 398 points.

Inverurie’s Scott Dey was best in the stockjudging

The construction competition got under way with 13 teams making potato boxes, along with 21 teams competing in junior, ladies and senior rope making with various other practical field events throughout the day.

The sports competitions were held in the afternoon which included football, netball, running, relay race and obstacle race.

Many club names appeared in the prize list proving the dedication and effort that club members put into in all areas of the rally despite the unseasonal weather.

In the tug of war competition, six ladies and twelve gents teams competed for the top spots, with Kinneff winning the mens section and Strathbogie winning the ladies.

RESULTS

Best exhibit in floral art – Rebecca Kindness, New Deer.

Most points in baking section – Echt.

Club entry/display (Scottish Inventions) – Vale of Alford.

Industrial – Udny.

Construction – Strichen.

Ropemaking – Strichen.

Ladies’ ropemaking – Strichen.

Field contests – Keith.

Five-a-side football – Udny. Five-a-side netball – Garioch.

Sports – Strichen.

Club member participation – Garioch.

More from Farming

Laura Young is RSABI's new fundraising executive.
Laura Young appointed new RSABI fundraising executive
The show champion of champions was this Suffolk ewe from Finn Christie.
Angus Show: Finn Christie secures supreme win with Suffolk ewe
Crowds pack Ingliston showground as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Brian Henderson: The show must go on in the face of challenges
Mark Alexander, David O’Connor, Kevin Crawford, Sam Mackenzie, Jac Williams, Allan Grant at the new Thainstone site.
DR Alexander strikes Ifor Williams deal in Aberdeenshire
From left, CEO of Browns Food Group Wayne Godfrey, managing director of AK Stoddart Ltd Grant Moir, and AK Stoddard Ltd finance director Julie Fancourt.
Browns Food Group makes multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart
External plans for the new SAYFC building at Ingliston.
SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre
Liam Stewart, managing director at Stewarts of Tayside, says his family are extremely proud of their produce.
Asda set to sell 5.3 million strawberries from Stewarts of Tayside
Chief executive Alan Laidlaw said: ‘We’re not bog-standard organisation.’
RHASS reveals loss of £3.6m in 2023 ahead of Royal Highland Show
A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry for farmers, says NFUS milk committee chair.
Muller's acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy set to impact 100 Scottish suppliers
The digital tracking system is here to stay, say organisers of the four-day event at Ingliston.
Royal Highland Show organisers will 'stamp down hard' on misuse of members' badges