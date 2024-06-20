Backmuir and Tonley feature in beef championships at Royal Highland Show

Some of the best beef cattle in the UK were paraded in front of judges and exhibitors at the opening day of the Royal Highland Show.

Morayshire breeders were to the fore in the Simmental section when the Simmers family from Backmuir ruled supreme and the Green family of Corskie settled for reserve.

Nearby breeder Michael Durno of Auchorachan, Glenlivet, awarded Reece and Andrew Simmers from Keith their third consecutive breed championship here, as well as reserve junior male champion with Backmuir Pegasus.

Taking all the plaudits alongside their father Philip and Darren Davidson, was last year’s winner Annick Ginger’s Lucia, a four-year-old cow by Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger.

Purchased at the Annick dispersal, she was shown with her November-born bull calf Backmuir Pompeii, by Backmuir Marksman.

Iain Green and family’s 190-cow Corskie pedigree herd at Garmouth stood reserve with April 2022-born heifer Corskie Namenco, which stood junior female here last year.

She is by the 10,000gns Kilbride Farm Haka, bred out of Corskie Framenco.

It was a day to remember for Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, when they secured their first ever Highland Show championship after 10 years exhibiting.

The duo, who stood reserve champion two years ago, went one better with April 2022-born Tonley Fiona Y937, a daughter of Tonley Jester Eric S318, which has bred bulls to 24,000gns and 20,000gns.

Bred out of Tonley Fiona V594, this heifer has was champion at Agri Expo, the Black Beauty Bonanza and reserve female at the national show at Turriff.

Banffshire commercial breeders Michael and Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul, landed the reserve honours in the commercial cattle, judged by Harry Brown, Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud.

This was with a home-bred, February 2023-born Limousin cross bullock named Brewdog, which has already won a host of titles for the family including overall champion at this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show.

RESULTS

BEEF SHORTHORN (Judge: Nigel Millar, Scottish Borders).

Champion: Tom McMillan, Eskechraggan Farm, Rothesay, Isle of Bute, with two-year-old home-bred heifer Eskechraggan Fairy Sara, by Millerston Kasper, out of Ballylinney Fairy Zara K1638. Brought out by the Rettie team, she was reserve inter-breed beef champion at Stirling and champion at West Fife, as well as pure-bred native champion at Bute Show 2023. Reserve: Allan Jackson, Woodyett Farm, Lanark, with November 2022-born home-bred bull Headlind Stockman, by Dunsyre Horatio, out of Headlind Holly Nutmeg. Reserve at Stars of the Future last year, he was sold in Carlisle in May for 7,500gns.

HIGHLAND (Judge: Stuart Campbell, Dalmally).

Champion: Angus and Inga MacGillivray of Highland Cattle Services, Dalmally, with three-year-old heifer Claggorm 62 of Glengarnock, by Iain Ruadh of Glenkinglass, out of Claggorm 45 of Glengarnock. Bought from breeders A & H Kirkpatrick at Oban in February for 8,000gns, she was on her second outing having stood reserve champion at Drymen. Reserve: Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Greenhead Farm, Alva, with five-year-old bull Cameron of Sguir Mhor, by Eoin Mhor 18 of Mottistone, out of Tanya 3 of Mottistone. He was bought for 10,000gns in partnership with Ewen MacMillan, Lurg, at Oban in 2021. His first heifer calf stood first in her class.

HEREFORD (Judge: George Harvey, Balfron).

Champion: SC and GL Hartwright, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, with four-year-old cow Spartan 1 Victoria’s Secret, by Solpoll 1 Perfection, out of Cleland 1 Glissade 26. Reserve: Bethan Hutchinson, Billingham, Cleveland, with three-year-old bull Dendor 1 Vodka, by Gouldingpoll 1 Moonshine, out of Dendor 1 Wattie 9. He stood reserve junior male last year.

CHAROLAIS (Judge: Neil Barclay, Banchory).

Champion: Nairn Wyllie and Drew Coppinger, Buxton, Derbyshire, with two-year-old home-bred heifer Grinshill Tallulaho from the 7-cow herd. She is an AI daughter of the 70,000gns Barnsford Ferny, out of Maerdy Bardy, and was on her second outing having stood champion at Shropshire. Reserve: Craig and Katreen Malone, Pitcairn, Fife, with October 2020-born cow Lochend Rolo, bred by Teen’s father. By Gretnahouse Ming, out of Lochend Navajo, she was shown with her October-born bull calf by Balthayock Muskateer. Overall champion of champions at West Fife and reserve champion at Stirling.

SIMMENTAL (Judge: Michael Durno, Ballindalloch).

Champion: Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, with February 2020-born Annick Ginger’s Lucia, by Wolfstar Gold Digger, out of Annick Colleen’s Ginger. She stood champion here last year and was shown with her November-born bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, by Backmuir Marksman 21. Reserve: The Green family, Corskie, Garmouth, with two-year-old heifer Corskie Namenco, by the 10,000gns Kilbride Farm Haka, out of Corskie Framenco. Junior female at last year’s Highland Show.

SALERS (Judge: Colin McClymont, Newton Stewart).

Champion: Gill and Malcolm Pye, Rednock Estate, Stirling, with five-year-old cow Rednock Oriana, by Rigel Officer, the sire of most of the top females in the herd, out of Rednock Odessa. Reserve: Gill and Malcolm Pye, with April 2023-born bull Rednock Tarzan Poll, by Senateur, out of Rednock Dandelion Poll. He was reserve continental at Gargunnock Show.

COMMERCIAL (Judge: Harry Brown, Maud).

Champion: Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Stirling, with April 2023-bprn Limousin cross heifer Electra, by Ronick Red Hot, and bred by Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Orkney. Purchased at the Thainstone Spectacular for £5,000 in September, she was champion calf at LiveScot, reserve at the Beef Expo at J36, and champion at Ayr, Drymen, Gargunnock and Stirling. Reserve: Michael and Mark Robertson and family, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with home-bred February 2023-born Limousin cross bullock named Brewdog, which stood overall champion at the Spring Show, Rising Stars and reserve calf champion at Agri Expo. He is by Beachmont Pacman, bred out of British Blue cross cow Bucks Fizz, which has bred former champions.

ABERDEEN-ANGUS (Judge: John Elliot Jnr, Kelso).

Champion: Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with April 2022-born cow Tonley Fiona Y937, by Tonley Jester Eric S318, out of Tonley Fiona V594. Reserve: Tom Slater, North Yorkshire, with April 2022-born bull Oakmoor Boss Y637, by Wedderlie Osprey V011, out of Oakmoor Beauty U434.

GALLOWAY (Judge: Jimmy Wallace, Castle Douglas).

Champion: John, Anne and Iain Finlay, Blackcraig, Castle Douglas, with September 2021-born heifer Blackcraig Blondchen, by Nucamp of Balgray, which has bred bulls to 7,000gns and heifers to 7,500gns. Securing the family’s twelfth championship here since 2000, she was on her first outing and is out of a previous Blackcraig Blondchen shown here.

Reserve: Jim and Selina Ross, Romesbeoch, Shawhead, Dumfries, with September 2022-born heifer Kirkstead Lea G11, bought at Castle Douglas in February for 2,400gns. She was bred by the McClymonts and is by Blackcraig Bugsy Malone, out of Kirkstead Lea D14.

BELTED GALLOWAY (Judge: Caroline Montgomery, Cumnock).

Champion: The Keiley family, Carton Croft, Dalbeattie, with September 2020-born Huntfield Yvette, bought as a calf at foot from breeder J and Z Kirk. By Huntfield Sebastian, out of Huntfield Uppy, she was shown with September-born heifer calf Croft Elsie. Reserve: Sean Mitchell, Cumbria, with April 2022-born Grassknop Jemima, by Lomond Tamnavulin, out of Grassknop Kate.

LINCOLN RED (Judge: Scott Donaldson, Cumbria).

Champion: Martin and Lizzie Clough, Lincoln, with November 2022-born bull Beverley Benjamin, out of Beverley Miss V17. Reserve: Martin and Lizzie Clough, with February 2023-born heifer Beverley Mary C21, by Beverley Samson, Beverley Mary V51.

LIMOUSIN (Judge: Stephen Priestley, Cumbria).

Champion: The Nimmo family, Bogside Farm, Wishaw, with April 2022-born show winning heifer Maraiscote Tangerine, by Morhan Peter, out of Maraiscote Orange. She was breed champion at Great Yorkshire last year, along with several other notable wins. Reserve: WJ and M Mash, Chesham, with March 2022-born heifer Brockhurst Tranquillity, by Proctors Mitsubishi, out of Brockhurst Heavenly.

BRITISH BLUE (Judge: Paul Walker, Leicester).

Champion: The Hartley family, Lancashire, with March 2022-born heifer Pendle Sarsaparilla, by AI bull Jalon De Martinpre, out of Pendle Meringue. Reserve: Kevin Watret, Annan, with April 2023-born heifer Solway View Tamsin, shown by stockman Ali Jackson. By Boherard Overdose, she is one of the first embryos bred out of Solway View Peach. Champion at LiveScot and Stars of the Future Calf Show.