Home Business Farming

Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society

Alice Swift joined the society as CEO in November 2022 and has been thanked for her ''significant contribution''.

By Katrina Macarthur
Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
The British Limousin Cattle Society is in further turmoil following the departure of chief executive Alice Swift.

Alice, who grew up on a hill farm in Northumberland, joined the society in November 2022 after working for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and as director of agriculture at Arla Foods.

In a statement this week to members, Alice said: “It has been a pleasure to lead the Limousin Society through this time of significant change.

“Over the last two years, we have turned the society’s finances around, established new income streams, and raised the profile of the breed. We have also identified and established the unique Green Genes of the breed that makes it one of the most sustainable beef breeds in the UK and an attractive commercial proposition.

“But change is not easy and transformation needs time and acceptance to be in across the membership. Having chartered the course for a profitable and trusted society, now is the time for me to step down as CEO of the Limousin Society.

“As I do, I would like to share my thanks to the many Limousin members that put their trust in my leadership, supported my direction and embraced the change agenda I have driven.

Alice said during her time as CEO, the society’s finances were turned around. Photo by Wayne Hutchinson.

“It is my hope for the organisation that it continues to promote change in the sector. Change that is so needed in agriculture if we are to succeed in reforming the industry.

“Change that is essential to increase profitability for farmers by delivering to the needs of today’s retailers and consumers.”

The society’s new chairman Dyfan James of the Cowin herd in Wales extended his thanks and appreciation to Alice for her “significant contribution” to the society and wished her all the best for the next stage of her career.

Alice’s departure comes after the council’s chairman and Berwick-upon-Tweed breeder Jonathan Watson resigned last month.

His resignation followed after an initial council vote of no confidence in his work.

At the time, a statement from the society’s council of management said: “It is with regret that council received formal resignation on June 11 from the society’s chairman Jonathan Watson.

“Jonathan has served on council since 2017 and in that time has been part of the
modernisation of the Herdbook through implementation of new DNA, performance recording and inspection procedures.

“The council of management are taking this opportunity to thank Jonathan for the hard work and dedication to the society during his council term and chairmanship.”

