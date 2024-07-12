Livestock entry numbers revealed for next month’s Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livestock entry numbers revealed for next month’s Turriff Show

The two-day event will take place on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August.

By Katrina Macarthur
Livestock entries for this year’s Turriff Show are well up on 2023, with over 350 cattle, almost 900 sheep and more than 700 horses and ponies destined for the event.

The two-day show will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August where exhibitors will be competing in over 1,500 classes for a share of a prize fund exceeding £88,000.

The livestock judging will take place on Monday August 5.

Entries include 356 cattle, 891 sheep, 700 horses and ponies, 65 goats, 179 pigeons, 886 rabbits and cavies, 39 Clydesdales and 11 Collie dogs.

This year’s event will play host to two national breed shows including the Scottish National Simmental Show and the Scottish region’s Bluefaced Leicester Progeny Show.

The Simmental judge is Dorothy Moffat of the Innerwick herd at Dunbar, while the traditional type Bluefaced Leicesters will be judged by Ian Smith from Alnwick.

Crossing type Bluefaced Leicesters will be placed by Jack Kay from Lauder.

Jim Dyet, president of the Scottish Simmental Club said: “The Simmental breed is known for its sturdy and steady nature and is the second largest beef breed in numbers, with an estimated 60 million head spread over six continents.

“It is great to be heading back to Turriff for our Scottish National Simmental Show and  our greatest thanks to the show organisers for inviting us.”

Last year’s overall champion at the Scottish Simmental National Show was Popes Princess Immie from the Wood family.

Jim Ross, Scottish chairman of the Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association said: “After a break of seven years, the Bluefaced Leicesters are bringing their Progeny Show back to Turriff Show and we would like to express our thanks to them for hosting us this year.

“The breed has great strength of numbers in the north and Highlands of Scotland, and this is our members’ opportunity to showcase their livestock to the wider membership and general public.”

The presentation of prizes for show’s annual carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes will take place at the Woodhead Bros stand on the Sunday at 1pm.

This year will mark the show’s 160th anniversary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Renowned stockman Dennis Gall from Lockerbie will tap out the show champion of champions in the main ring on the Monday.

David Allan, president of Turriff Show said: “We’re delighted to host the Scottish Simmental and Bluefaced Leicester National Shows at Turriff Show this year.

“It’s also really encouraging to see such strong entry numbers for all classes again – it really is what makes the show. We’re very grateful for the time and effort these exhibitors spend in preparing animals for the show and are ready to welcome them all with some great prizes to be won.”

