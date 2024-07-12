Livestock entry numbers revealed for next month’s Turriff Show

Livestock entries for this year’s Turriff Show are well up on 2023, with over 350 cattle, almost 900 sheep and more than 700 horses and ponies destined for the event.

The two-day show will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August where exhibitors will be competing in over 1,500 classes for a share of a prize fund exceeding £88,000.

Entries include 356 cattle, 891 sheep, 700 horses and ponies, 65 goats, 179 pigeons, 886 rabbits and cavies, 39 Clydesdales and 11 Collie dogs.

This year’s event will play host to two national breed shows including the Scottish National Simmental Show and the Scottish region’s Bluefaced Leicester Progeny Show.

The Simmental judge is Dorothy Moffat of the Innerwick herd at Dunbar, while the traditional type Bluefaced Leicesters will be judged by Ian Smith from Alnwick.

Crossing type Bluefaced Leicesters will be placed by Jack Kay from Lauder.

Breed national shows to play part in the event

Jim Dyet, president of the Scottish Simmental Club said: “The Simmental breed is known for its sturdy and steady nature and is the second largest beef breed in numbers, with an estimated 60 million head spread over six continents.

“It is great to be heading back to Turriff for our Scottish National Simmental Show and our greatest thanks to the show organisers for inviting us.”

Jim Ross, Scottish chairman of the Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association said: “After a break of seven years, the Bluefaced Leicesters are bringing their Progeny Show back to Turriff Show and we would like to express our thanks to them for hosting us this year.

“The breed has great strength of numbers in the north and Highlands of Scotland, and this is our members’ opportunity to showcase their livestock to the wider membership and general public.”

The presentation of prizes for show’s annual carcase cattle and butchery lamb classes will take place at the Woodhead Bros stand on the Sunday at 1pm.

Carcase and butchery results revealed on Sunday of event

Renowned stockman Dennis Gall from Lockerbie will tap out the show champion of champions in the main ring on the Monday.

David Allan, president of Turriff Show said: “We’re delighted to host the Scottish Simmental and Bluefaced Leicester National Shows at Turriff Show this year.

“It’s also really encouraging to see such strong entry numbers for all classes again – it really is what makes the show. We’re very grateful for the time and effort these exhibitors spend in preparing animals for the show and are ready to welcome them all with some great prizes to be won.”