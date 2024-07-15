Hereford happiness at Echt Show for the Poyser family

Pedigree Hereford cattle could almost be a rare breed in the north of Scotland, but at Echt Show, where an impressive bull took the event by storm to win the inter-breed beef honours and the overall champion of champions.

Taking all the plaudits was the three-year-old bought in bull, Milovaig 1 Vindicator, from Martin Poyser and daughters, Maisie, Molly and Hope, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh.

Beef winner lands champion of champions prize

This son of Shraden 1 Perostroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6, was a unanimous winner for the supreme according to the four selected inter-breed judges from the sheep, beef, goat and horse sections.

“He’s an exceptional bull and a great example of the breed,” said Hugh Thomson, Insch, who had earlier placed the Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

“The Hereford bull is bang on 12 o’ clock with a very good top line and he walks really well – just a great looking animal with the exact colours you would expect to see on a Hereford,” said Mr Thomson.

‘Hereford bull bang on 12 o’clock’

The Hereford was up against the supreme sheep, a Beltex from Alan Miller’s Lurg flock, that had earlier topped the breed’s National Show that was being staged at Echt; the inter-breed goat champion, a Boer female from Maureen Ross, and the overall horse, Tylo Erebus, a three-year-old gelding that first won the arab and riding in hand section from Claire Chisman, Turriff.

All the inter-breed winners were selected on a points basis by the various breed judges, with the lead in the sheep lines being Alan Miller’s one-crop ewe, Lurg Hattie, from Midmar, Inverurie.

National champion at last year’s event at Biggar Show, she is by Vickys Gladiator and bred from the showcase champion, Lurg Fern.

Lurg also won the reserve breed honours with a tup lamb by Pager Jackpot, which teamed up with Lurg Hattie, and a home-bred shearling ram and gimmer, to win silverware for the inter-breed group of four sheep.

Runner up individual sheep was the Suffolk champion, a two-crop ewe from Craig Paterson’s Cranorskie flock, Aberchirder.

Suffolk takes reserve in the sheep

She is by Strathbogie Stormzy and last year was champion at Turriff, Black Isle and Keith Shows.

Charollais from Eilidh and Erin Duncan’s Braemuir flock, to include their breed champion and reserve winners from 29-strong ewe flock from Mintlaw, took the reserve inter-breed group of four.

There was strong competition for the runner-up in the beef lines when the Limousin and commercial champions scored the same points, which resulted in Sandy Anderson, Aboyne, having to select the reserve.

Winning that award was a black Limousin cross heifer from Gordon and Jack Hendry, Keith.

Commercial cattle champion runner-up in inter-breed

Their home-bred Casino Kid is by Garvaughan O’jack, and stood first at the Royal Northern Spring Show.

Commercials from Blair Duffton and Steven Smith, Huntly, triumphed to win the inter-breed group of three and comprised the reserve section champion, Little Miss Muffitt, Peekaboo and Willie Wonka, Limousin crosses all of which were bred at Newton of Logierait.

Inter-breed calf champion was a two-month-old three-quarter British Blue cross bullock by the 10,000gns Solway View Popeye, shown by Ellie Youngson (7) from Westerton, Echt.

A reduced entry of horses was topped by Clare Chisman’s Tylo Erebus, a gelding by the former champion winner here, Smallbland Entertainer, out of Rhoselena.

Clare Chisman wins the horse section

Erebus was champion at the North of Scotland Welsh Group Show, the Spring Show and the Neighfield Show and was shown in hand by Tom Marshall.

Runner up was the Clydesdale supreme, Barns Maisie, a yearling filly from James Ingram, Drumoak, Banchory.

A daughter of Collessie Highlander, she was fifth at the Highland Show.

Results

CATTLE

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: Hugh Thomson, Insch). Champion – Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, with the November 2022-born Tonley Princess Y022, a daughter of Kilmaluag Eriskay out of a previous home-bred Princess. Second at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve – Ray Gardiner, Skene, with Newton Jill Erica, the second prize winner to the champion and a daughter of Idvies of Ferrari. She was first at the Black Beauty Bonanza.

British Blonde (Judge: Richard Pettit, Fochabers). Champion and reserve Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, with home-bred entries brought out by Gavin Petrie. Champion was Strathisla Tanya, a previously unshown heifer by the Doncombe Mojito son, Strathisla Pascoe, out of Allerston Jasmine. Reserve was Strathisla Melody, an eight-year-old show cow by Hadley Esquire out of Strathisla Venus, shown with bull calf at foot. First outing of 2024.

British Blue (Judge: Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie). Champion – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with Harelaw Star, an in-calf heifer sired by Henlli Wishmaster out of Woodend Leonna. She was purchased at Carlisle in January 2023 after standing pre-sale champion for 23,000gns and has since secured several champion and reserve honours this year including reserve inter-breed beef champion at Ayr Show. Reserve – James Youngson, Westhill, Aberdeen, with Sunnybank Paloma Faith, a four-year-old by Empire D’Ochain out of Rhymil Madonna, bought at Carlisle for 4800gns after standing reserve female champion. Champion at Turriff Show 2023.

Charolais (Judge: Richard Pettit, Fochabers). Champion – John B Wilkie and Sons, Braigiewell, Echt, with Lettoch Tanya, a 22-month-old heifer on her first outing, bred by C Stuart, Lettoch, Braes of Glenlivet. She is sired by Harestone Otto and out of Lettoch Oti. Reserve – Gavin Allardyce, Tarland, with Howecronar Unique, a 15-month-old heifer by Firhills Oliver out of Lesliepark Jasmine, a cow bought at the herd dispersal at Stirling in 2019. Champion at Fettercairn Show.

Highland (Judge: Jim McKechnie, Gartocharn). Champion – Andrew Polson, Portlethan, with the black bull, Inness 1 of Glenfinnan, a 22-month-old black bull by Alisdair 4 of Woodneuk out of Iona of Craigluscar, shown by Kirsty Neil. Reserve male at the Royal Highland Show and senior champion at Stars of the Future. Reserve – Veronica Thomson, Maud, with Fiona of Congash, a yearling heifer by Hector of Earn, out of Lorraine 2 of Balnabroich, bought privately last year from Dave Smith. Champion at the North of Scotland Club Show.

Limousin (Judge: Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie). Champion – Harry Emslie, Mintlaw, with the three-year-old bull, Goldies Jackpot, a son of Ampertaine Foreman out of Goldies Vitality, bought for 10,000gns at Carlisle. First outing from the 35-cow Emslies herd. Reserve – Ian Miller, Millers Farm, Inverurie, with Millers Unite, a previously unshown 10-month-old heifer by Ampertaine Elgin, bred from Westpit Silly, a 12,000gns purchase as a calf at foot at the herd production sale.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Kenny Mair, Turriff). Champion – Fiona Davidson, Kirkton, Mintlaw, with Fordie Taskmaster, a home-bred bull by Coxhill Prince, out of Glenisla Eva Broadhooks J98. Reserve junior at Stars of the Future. Reserve – Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith with the two-year-old bull, Strathisla Spark, a son of Smallburn Nevada out of Grandtullybrae Yantara Trixy 4.

Any other native breed (Judge: Richard Pettit, Focharbers). Champion, inter-breed beef and overall champion of champions – Martin Poyser and daughters, Maisie, Molly and Hope, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh, with Milovaig 1 Vindicator, a three-year-old son of Shraden 1 Perostroika, out of Milovaig 1 Bonnie Belle 6. Second at the Royal Highland. Reserve from the same home was the home-bred yearling heifer, Coxon 1 Beauty, a previously unshown heifer by Coxon 1 Jack out of Coxon 1 Jane.

Cross cattle (Judge: Mark Robertson, Dufftown). Champion and reserve inter-breed beef – Gordon and Jack Hendry, Keith, with Casino Kid, a home-bred black Limousin cross heifer by Garvaughan O’jack, out of a British Blue cross cow. First at the Spring Show. Reserve – Blair Duffon, Huntly, with the second prize winner to the champion, Little Miss Muffitt, a rising two-year-old black Limousin cross heifer bred by John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait. Champion and reserve inter-breed beef at Fettercairn Show, champion at Stars of the Future and Thainstone Spectacular, second at the Royal Highland.

Carcase cattle (Judge: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen). Champion – W and J Cameron, with a Limousin cross bullock 400.6kg deadweight -U4L. Reserve – David Farquhar, with a Limousin cross bullock 361.9kg, U+3L.

Young handlers (Judge: Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie). Aged 11yrs and under – 1, Lily Smith; 2, Jess Williams; 3, Molly Poysner. 12-15years – 1, Tara Adams; 2, James Allardyce; 3, M Littlejohn. 16-26yrs – 1, Chloe McGowan; 2, Maisie Poyser; 3, Kirsty Neill.

HORSES

Clydesdales (Judge: Kevin Wilson, Blackford). Champion and reserve inter-breed horse – James Ingram, Drumoak, Banchory, with the yearling filly Barns Maisie, a daughter of Collessie Highlander out of Barns Lady Rachel. Maisie did well as a foal and was fifth at the Royal Highland. Reserve – George Skinner, Strathorn, Inverurie, with the seven-year-old gelding, Collessie King Edward, a veteran show winner and working horse that won most of the silverware at shows in the North east in 2022. He is sired by Doura Master Eddie and out of Collessie Robyn.

Highland ponies (Judge: Bruce Haliburton, Blairgowrie). Champion – Karen Stewart with the five-year-old home-bred stallion, West Lodge McNair, sired by Glenmazerean N Dailach, out of West Lodge Cara. Supreme horse at Turriff in 2022 and champion Highland and reserve overall heavy horse at Banchory Show; supreme at Puddledub and overall mountain and moorland at Horse and Country 2023. Reserve – Sarah MacIntosh, Greysone, Blackhills, Peterhead, with the 14-year-old mare, Tiana May of Forglen shown with her colt foal at foot. She is by Marnonwells Gleanneages, out of Dawnmay of Forglen and was bred by Gordon Towns. First outing of 2024 and first at the Royal Highland in 2023.

Standard Shetland (Judge: Kenny Adam, Alloa). Champion – Irene Spence, Alford, with the 13-year-old veteran show mare, Warrackston Tamara, by Scammells Criterion, out of Tay of Tay of Hutton. Former champion winner here and at Banchory to name but a few. Bred by brother Ian Spence. Reserve – Mrs Joy Wilde, with Warrickston Delight, another bred by Ian Spence. This seven-year-old by Strauss of Auckhorn is out of Merkisayre Dionne and was shown with her first filly foal at foot. Former reserve winner at the breed show.

Miniature Shetland (Judge: Kenny Adam). Champion and reserve – Ann Irvine, Rothienorman, Inverurie. Supreme was the 10-year-old veteran show mare, Moon Shadow of Ore. She is by the home-bred Rocky of Haybrake, a former champion winner here, out of Hazelhead Moonbeam. Champion at Turriff in 2023 and several other events in the north east. Reserve was the eight-year-old stallion, Helawi Highland Laddie by Helawi Northern Pride. Champion at the Royal Northern Spring Show, North Shetland Pony Group and Tarland Show.

SHEEP

National Beltex Show (Judge: John Harbinson, Co Londonderry). Champion, inter-breed sheep and a member of the winning inter-breed group of four – Alan Miller, Lurg, Inverurie, with Lurg Harvie, a one-crop ewe that was champion at last year’s National Show at Biggar. She is by Vickys Gladiator, out of Lurg Fern, a show ewe that was champion at the Highland Showcase in 2020, and was brought out by assistance of daughter Ellie Miller and shepherd Finn Christie. Reserve – Alan Miller with a tup lamb by the 14,000gns Pager Jackpot out of Buckles Gem, an 11,000gns purchase at Carlisle. He was also a member of the winning inter-breed team of four.

Bluefaced Leciester (Judge: Jamie Pirie, Drymen). Champion – Nicol Dow, Upper Sauchen, Sauchen, with a two-crop ewe bought at the Blue Belles sale at Carlisle last year from Alan McClymont, Kirkstead. She is sired by Leadburnlea M003 and out of Kirkstead L37. First outing since being purchased. Reserve – Christopher Millican, Newton of Hassiewells, Rothienorman, with a ewe lamb by a Newbigging sire bought at Kelso last year for £6200 from Obie Sharp, in partnership with Davie Cowie and Ross Williams, out of a ewe by a home-bred sire. First outing.

Blue Texel (Judge: Andrew Weir, Bonnybridge). Champion – Stuart Wood, Woolhillock, Skene, with a ewe lamb by the 6000gns Matts Escobar, bred from a Saltire ewe by the 8000gns Hackney Classy. She was shown by young Murray Wood with assistance of Harry Askwith. Reserve was the mother of the champion.

Suffolk (Judge: Murray Stuart, Ellon). Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep – Craig Paterson, Aberchirder, with a home-bred ewe from his Cranorskie flock sired by Strathbogie Stormzy and out of a home-bred ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. She was champion at Turriff, Keith and the Black Isle, last year. Reserve – Finn Christie, Inverurie, with a gimmer by the 32,000gns Pyeston Prince out of a Crewelands Kingpin-sired ewe. Second at the Highland.

Texel (Judge: Melissa Buchan, Buchan, New Aberlour). Champion and reserve – Gillian Adams, Raemoir, with a gimmer and tup lamb respectively from the Deevalley flock. Supreme was a daughter of the 4000gns Harestone Fury out of a Cairnam-bred ewe bought at the Lanark Christmas Cracker sale for 5000gns. Champion at Fettercairn. Reserve was a tup lamb by Deveronvale Gino bred from the same Cairnam ewe bought from Cammy Gauld. He was reserve at Fettercairn.

Zwartbles (Judge: Eoin Harrold, Keith). Champion and reserve – Hannah Murray (18), Monymusk, with a gimmer and tup lamb respectively. The champion is sired by the privately purchased Janetstown Hillbilly and out of a home-bred ewe. She was champion here last year. Reserve was a January-born tup lamb by Janetstown Lava out of a home-bred ewe. Both were on their first outing of 2024.

Any other native breed (Judge: Cameron Anderson, Strathdon). Champion and reserve – Andrew Polson, Portlethen, with North Country Cheviots. Supreme was a home-bred shearling ram by the £4500 Sebay Cannonball bought at Lockerbie, out of a home-bred ewe. He was brought out by shepherd Raymond Smith and was champion at the Black Isle in 2023, and first at the Highland in June. Reserve was a gimmer by the Quoybrae purchase Corncoy Classic, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing.

Any other continental (Judge: Ellis Mutch, Forglen). Champion – Calum Cruden, Dyce, with a one-crop Bleu Du Maine ewe by Standingstone Ramos, a home-bred son of a Langley tup retained for breeding, out of a Perdi ewe bought at the flock dispersal. Reserve champion at the Royal Highland this year and in 2023. She was also reserve at Turriff and champion any other breed at Banchory and Keith 2023. Reserve – Stuart Wood, Woolhillock, with a Woodies Badgerface Texel gimmer by the imported Full Monty sire, bred from Dutch ewe imported six years ago. First outing.

Ryeland (Judge: Andy Frazier). Champion – Eilidh Garrett (21), Drumoak, with a white home-bred gimmer by Ryeside Burrian out of a privately purchased Redsewell ewe. Reserve – Raymond Aitken, Fetternear, Inverurie, with a two-shear ram by Fetternear Aramis, a tup that was sold privately, out of a home-bred ewe. He was first at Fettercairn.

Oxford Down (Judge: Jimmy Wilson, Mintlaw). Champion – Kevin Milne, Alford, with a mid-February-born ram lamb by Monkstone Glenfiddich bought in 2017 at Worcester and out of a home-bred ewe and reserve with a February-born ewe lamb by the same sire and bred from one of 60 ewes in the Bennachie flock.

Charollais (Judge: Ellis Mutch, Forglen). Champion – Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Mintlaw, with a gimmer by Broadgate Warrior out of a home-bred ewe and reserve with the shearling tup, Saveoch Buffalo Bill which was bought at Worcester last year as a lamb. He was male champion in the North of Scotland flock competition. The champion and reserve from the Braemuir flock along with another two made up the reserve inter-breed team of four.

Cross sheep pens of three (Judge: Kenneth Moir, Tyrie). Champion – Nicol Dow, Upper Sauchen, Sauchen, with a pen of three previously unshown Texel cross gimmers out of home-bred Suffolk cross ewes. Reserve – Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy, with a two-crop Texel cross Cheviot cross Half-bred two-crop ewe bought at Quoybrae, shown by Gordon Forbes. She was shown with March-born Suffolk cross ewe lambs at foot. First outing.

Cross sheep singles (Judge: Kenneth Moir). Champion and supreme cross sheep – David Moir, Cairness, Fraserburgh, with an end of February-born Border Leicester cross Suffolk ewe lamb by a Clola sire. First outing and to be retained as a breeding female. Reserve – Sarah Finnie, Cuminestown, with a home-bred one-crop three-quarter Texel ewe by a Knock sire. First outing.

Carcase lambs on the hoof – Champion and reserve – Ronnie Wilkie.

Young handlers (Judge: Jamie Pirie, Drymen). Seven years and under – 1, Lucy Youngson; 2, Sienna Marr; 3, Bobby Youngson. 8-11yrs – 1, George Kemp; 2, Archie Barclay; 3, Emelia Garvie. 12-16yrs – 1, Cameron Barclay; 2, Wilson Stott; 3, Lucy McKessick.

GOATS

Dairy section (Judge: Aidan Yule, Glamis). Champion – Dr Katy Whitby-Last with the six-year-old Anglo Nubian Kaverquil Estelia, a 2022 British Goat Society breed champion winner by Ashden Absulon out of Mineshop Charis. She gave 1110kg in her second 365-day lactation. Reserve – Dr Katy Whitby-Last with the Anglo Nubian goatling, Kaverquil Madeline, by Mineshop Buzzard out of the champion. She was best goatling at Angus Show.

Any other breed (Judge: Aidan Yule). Champion and supreme goat – Maureen Ross, Balmedie with Balmedie Ivy, a two-year-old Boer in milk that won the Scottish Dairy Goat Boer Show at the Royal Highland on the Saturday. She is sired by Caistelaic Eddie. Reserve – Maureen Ross with the Boer goatling, Balmedie Jura, a daughter of Topknot Theodore that was first at the Royal Highland.