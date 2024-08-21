Will energy transition deliver bonanza for Scottish farmers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Will energy transition deliver bonanza for Scottish farmers?

Grid access changes being introduced at the start of next year are expected to pave the way for a wave of new land-based projects.

By Joe Bell
Electricity pylons
Grid connection changes could have a big impact on farmers and other landowners. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

National Grid reforms are creating “transformative” opportunities for landowners throughout Scotland, according to a firm of rural consultants.

But Davidson and Robertson (D&R) also warned they may have a “potentially serious” impact.

They are being introduced as part of a revamped grid connection scheme.

And it is hoped they will unclog the power network access process as Scotland takes advantage of her renewable energy assets and makes further progress towards net-zero.

Tackling the ‘zombies’

The reforms are driven by a need to tackle the scourge of “zombie” projects” – renewable energy developments that have secured grid connections but show little sign of advancing towards construction.

With a current backlog of about 800 gigawatts-worth of projects awaiting grid connections, it is hoped the changes will unblock severe congestion in the system.

The new regime will prioritise projects that are ready to start contributing to the nation’s energy supply.

Huge leap for Scottish renewables

This is all happening against the background of a huge leap forward in Scotland’s renewables capability.

Massive wind farms are taking shape offshore as part of the energy transition.

Onshore, there is no shortage of proposals for new wind, solar and battery projects.

Meanwhile, alternative power sources are driving up demand for new transmission cables, pylons and other infrastructure.

Plans for giant new electricity pylons around the country have sparked protests in some places. Pictured here are members of the Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group, protesting at Balnuith Farm, Angus, earlier this year.
Plans for giant new electricity pylons around the country have sparked protests in some places. Pictured here are members of the Stop Tealing Industrialisation Group, protesting at Balnuith Farm, Angus, earlier this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These circumstances are creating a wealth of new opportunities for landowners across the country.

And those seeking to negotiate away development rights are being urged to seek professional advice before signing deals with energy developers.

Derek Bathgate, director and head of regions at D&R, said it is crucial for these landowners to learn about the new grid scheme – known as TMO4+ – and what it can deliver.

New system will favour ‘first ready’ projects

The changes being introduced will ensure only projects ready for immediate development are considered for connection, freeing up “capacity that can be reallocated to projects advancing towards construction”, he explained.

Mr Bathgate described the new policy as “first ready, first connected”.

He added: “Projects that are moving forward, that have got agreements in place with landowners to grant rights for the development will get advanced in this queue.

“Those that are not ready because they haven’t got agreements in place will go backwards, if not get pushed out of the queue.”

Derek Bathgate, director and head of regions, Davidson and Robertson.
Derek Bathgate, director and head of regions, Davidson and Robertson. Image: D&R.

Farmers may be eligible for “fair” compensation for planned developments – for the loss of crops, for example, Mr Bathgate said.

The new system will require developers to continually demonstrate progress throughout the application process.

Those who fail to do so will be removed from the queue, allowing projects that are more likely to reach completion to move forward.

Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background. Renewables projects are taking shape offshore and onshore as part of the push to net-zero.
Flying gull with with offshore wind turbines in the background. Renewables projects are taking shape offshore and onshore as part of the push to net-zero. Image: Shutterstock

This shift is seen as essential to building a more efficient, secure and sustainable energy network, aligned with Scottish and UK-wide net-zero goals.

As developers rush to secure land rights early in the project development stage, landowners will likely find themselves in demand.

The National Grid reforms are due to go live in January 2025.

Landowners should start preparing now for potential approaches from developers, D&R said, adding the changes coming at the start of next year could be “transformative” for many.

