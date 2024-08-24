Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million

Agent Aberdeen Northern Estates anticipates strong interest, both locally and nationally.

By Keith Findlay
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
l-r Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale. Image: DCT Media

A pair of “exceptional” Aberdeenshire farms up for sale are together expected to fetch more than £4.35 million.

Both are being sold through Aberdeen Northern Estates (ANE), a division of ANM Group.

The first property, Greystone, near Fisherford, about 13 miles north-west of Inverurie, is described as an “impressive” arable and livestock farm.

‘Peaceful and private’

Greystone’s 770 acres are “situated in a peaceful and private rural setting within a renowned farming region known for its productive and fertile farms,” ANE says.

The agent adds: “Ideally located within easy reach of the A96, the farm is well serviced by agricultural suppliers in the locality, with auction marts at Thainstone and Huntly.”

Greystone Farm, near Fisherford
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford. Image: ANE
Inside one of the Greystone farmhouses.
Inside one of the Greystone farmhouses. Image: ANE
Greystone farmhouse
This property is part of the Greystone package. Image: ANE

In addition to the land, Greystone boasts a “well-maintained”, four-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom cottage and two-bedroom bungalow.

There is also an “enviable and excellent” range of farm buildings providing “extensive” livestock, grain and general storage facilities.

Greystone is on the market as a whole for offers over £2.85m.

Aerial view of one of the farmhouses at Greystone
Aerial view of one of the farmhouses at Greystone. Image: ANE
Inside one of the farmhouses at Greystone.
Inside one of the farmhouses at Greystone. Image: ANE
A Greystone Farm kitchen
A Greystone Farm kitchen. Image: ANE

Meanwhile, East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh, is on the market at offers over £1.5m.

ANE hails this sale as an opportunity to own and farm nearly 400 acres of  Integrated Administration and Control System-registered land.

The agent also mentions the farm’s “spectacular” views and a “beautiful backdrop made famous through the film Local Hero”.

East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh.
East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. Image: ANE
Three-bedroom bungalow at East Mains and Pennan Farm.
Three-bedroom bungalow at East Mains and Pennan Farm. Image: ANE
The phone box in nearby Pennan figured prominently in the film Local Hero.
The phone box in nearby Pennan figured prominently in the film Local Hero. Image: ANE

It adds: “The farm at Pennan offers a large mixed livestock and arable unit situated on the spectacular North Aberdeenshire coast.

“Complete with a three-bedroom bungalow, with spectacular views over the farmland and cliffs, a range of useful farm buildings and other buildings that have development potential, the farm has great scope for those looking to take on both a livestock and arable unit.”

Aerial view of East Mains and Pennan Farm
Aerial view of East Mains and Pennan Farm. Image: ANE
East Mains and Pennan Farm's kitchen
East Mains and Pennan Farm’s kitchen. Image: ANE
East Mains and Pennan Farm boasts a range of "useful" buildings.
East Mains and Pennan Farm boasts a range of “useful” buildings. Image: ANE

‘Rare opportunity’

Launching the two farms to market, ANE director James Presly said: “Both units offer prospective purchasers a rare opportunity to purchase significant livestock and arable farms in productive and picturesque locations in Aberdeenshire.

“Given the quality and size, we anticipate strong interest – both locally and nationally – for the units, and would recommend interested parties get in touch early to arrange viewings.”

Full details and brochures for the farms are available at anestates.co.uk

More from Farming

The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary
Alex Long loves the hens on Stonyfield farm. Image: Supplied by Stonyfield farm.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly
Electricity pylons
Will energy transition deliver bonanza for Scottish farmers?
Douneside House, Tarland, hosted Women in Agriculture Scotland's first event in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire day out for Scottish Women in Agriculture
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Farmer David Nicolson damaged the Dava Bridge with his combine harvester Picture shows; Farmer David Nicolson damaged the Dava Bridge with his combine harvester. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Highland Council / Facebook Date; Unknown
Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage
Farmer Brian Skinner says drivers have no patience. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm an Aberdeenshire farmer - I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users'
5
An impressive lineup of tractors traveled from the Haughs in Turriff, through Rothienorman, and arrived at Thainstone Mart in Inverurie. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: 'Doddie the iCON' leads this year's Sandy Duffus' Tractor Run
Amelia Booth, Kelsey Munnerley and Maci Munnerley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Crowds turn out for fun at Grantown Show

Conversation