Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million

A pair of “exceptional” Aberdeenshire farms up for sale are together expected to fetch more than £4.35 million.

Both are being sold through Aberdeen Northern Estates (ANE), a division of ANM Group.

The first property, Greystone, near Fisherford, about 13 miles north-west of Inverurie, is described as an “impressive” arable and livestock farm.

‘Peaceful and private’

Greystone’s 770 acres are “situated in a peaceful and private rural setting within a renowned farming region known for its productive and fertile farms,” ANE says.

The agent adds: “Ideally located within easy reach of the A96, the farm is well serviced by agricultural suppliers in the locality, with auction marts at Thainstone and Huntly.”

In addition to the land, Greystone boasts a “well-maintained”, four-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom cottage and two-bedroom bungalow.

There is also an “enviable and excellent” range of farm buildings providing “extensive” livestock, grain and general storage facilities.

Greystone is on the market as a whole for offers over £2.85m.

Meanwhile, East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh, is on the market at offers over £1.5m.

ANE hails this sale as an opportunity to own and farm nearly 400 acres of Integrated Administration and Control System-registered land.

The agent also mentions the farm’s “spectacular” views and a “beautiful backdrop made famous through the film Local Hero”.

It adds: “The farm at Pennan offers a large mixed livestock and arable unit situated on the spectacular North Aberdeenshire coast.

“Complete with a three-bedroom bungalow, with spectacular views over the farmland and cliffs, a range of useful farm buildings and other buildings that have development potential, the farm has great scope for those looking to take on both a livestock and arable unit.”

‘Rare opportunity’

Launching the two farms to market, ANE director James Presly said: “Both units offer prospective purchasers a rare opportunity to purchase significant livestock and arable farms in productive and picturesque locations in Aberdeenshire.

“Given the quality and size, we anticipate strong interest – both locally and nationally – for the units, and would recommend interested parties get in touch early to arrange viewings.”

Full details and brochures for the farms are available at anestates.co.uk