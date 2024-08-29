Millionaire Highland MSP’s heifer has ‘plenty of femininity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Millionaire Highland MSP’s heifer has ‘plenty of femininity’

That's what the judge said after she took supreme champion in an online cattle show.

By Keith Findlay
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes. Image: British Simmental Cattle Society

A heifer from the farm owned by multi-millionaire Scots Tory MSP Edward Mountain has been crowned supreme champion in the 2024 British Simmental Virtual Show.

The top prize-winning beast, October 2022-born Delfur Weigela N12, is from Delfur Farms.

And she is sired by Ballymoney Larry 20, out of Delfur Weigela E12 – a daughter of renowned bull Auchorachan ACDC.

Edward Mountain MSP
Edward Mountain MSP

Mr Mountain is a regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands.

His Delfur Farms business is based at Dundurcas Farm, just outside Rothes in Moray.

It boasts around 130 Simmentals on about 1,000 acres of land at Dundurcas.

MSP’s winning heifer was judged the best out of 134 in her category

On her way to winning the supreme title in the British Simmental Cattle Society (BSCS)’s latest virtual show, Delfur Weigela N12 – named after a type of deciduous shrub – came through the year’s largest class of 134 entries.

This was for heifers born between January 1 2022 and July 31 2023.

The category was judged by Adrian Ivory, who manages the Strathisla herd in Blairgowrie.

Next came the female championship and overall supreme champion’s title

Delfur Weigela N12 then went on to win the female championship.

It was judged by Anne MacPherson, whose family own the Blackford herd in Croy, near Inverness.

The overall supreme championship was judged by BSCS president Norman Robson of the well-known Kilbride Farm herd in Ballyclare, Northern Ireland.

Mr Mountain’s heifer got the nod, beating the male champion.

Taking the overall reserve prize, therefore, was a February 2023-born beast, Newbiemains Prague, from Jim and Patricia Goldie, of Newbie Mains Farm, Annan.

Supreme champion judge says winning heifer has ‘tremendous back end’

Mr Robson described the supreme champion as “a really well-balanced female”

He added: “She has a level top line, is very clean, shows a tremendous back end without being over muscly, and has a good tail setting.

“With plenty of femininity, she shows natural fleshing, and sound, correct feet and legs.

“I think she’s a very worthy champion and is the type of high quality heifer that epitomises the ongoing strides of improvement that Simmental breeders have been making over a number of years.”

Herd manager ‘over the moon’

Delfur herd manager Garry Patterson said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to hear Delfur Weigela has won.

“We were really delighted to win what was a huge class. It’s been a terrific competition, with a very high standard throughout, and just a great advert for the Simmental breed.”

Garry Patterson is herd manager at Delfur Farms.
Garry Patterson is herd manager at Delfur Farms. Image: Melissa Irvine.

The show is now the UK’s largest annual online pedigree competition.

This year’s event was the fifth and attracted a total of 457 entries, up by 26 on 2023, over six classes. Contenders were put forward by 87 breeders around the UK.

BSCS general manager Iain Kerr said: “First and foremost it’s a huge thank you to all of the breeders who have had a go and put forward entries for this year’s competition.

“Over 450 animals from 87 breeders is just terrific and the standard throughout reflects extremely well on the depth of quality within the Simmental herdbook.”

Simmental cattle.
British Simmental cattle.

British Simmental showcase

Mr Kerr added: “The competition is proving to be extremely popular with breeders and gives them an opportunity to come together, have a bit of fun and compete on a national level.

From the numbers of people watching week on week, both in the UK and internationally, it really is a great promotional showcase for British Simmental and we’ve again had some terrific feedback. Plans are already underway for the 2025 competition.”

All of this year’s classes, entries, and videos can be viewed on the society’s Facebook page or at britishsimmental.co.uk

More from Farming

Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Accident-prone horse is judges' choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters' Show
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark

Conversation