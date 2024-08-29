Millionaire Highland MSP’s heifer has ‘plenty of femininity’

A heifer from the farm owned by multi-millionaire Scots Tory MSP Edward Mountain has been crowned supreme champion in the 2024 British Simmental Virtual Show.

The top prize-winning beast, October 2022-born Delfur Weigela N12, is from Delfur Farms.

And she is sired by Ballymoney Larry 20, out of Delfur Weigela E12 – a daughter of renowned bull Auchorachan ACDC.

Mr Mountain is a regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands.

His Delfur Farms business is based at Dundurcas Farm, just outside Rothes in Moray.

It boasts around 130 Simmentals on about 1,000 acres of land at Dundurcas.

MSP’s winning heifer was judged the best out of 134 in her category

On her way to winning the supreme title in the British Simmental Cattle Society (BSCS)’s latest virtual show, Delfur Weigela N12 – named after a type of deciduous shrub – came through the year’s largest class of 134 entries.

This was for heifers born between January 1 2022 and July 31 2023.

The category was judged by Adrian Ivory, who manages the Strathisla herd in Blairgowrie.

Next came the female championship and overall supreme champion’s title

Delfur Weigela N12 then went on to win the female championship.

It was judged by Anne MacPherson, whose family own the Blackford herd in Croy, near Inverness.

The overall supreme championship was judged by BSCS president Norman Robson of the well-known Kilbride Farm herd in Ballyclare, Northern Ireland.

Mr Mountain’s heifer got the nod, beating the male champion.

Taking the overall reserve prize, therefore, was a February 2023-born beast, Newbiemains Prague, from Jim and Patricia Goldie, of Newbie Mains Farm, Annan.

Supreme champion judge says winning heifer has ‘tremendous back end’

Mr Robson described the supreme champion as “a really well-balanced female”

He added: “She has a level top line, is very clean, shows a tremendous back end without being over muscly, and has a good tail setting.

“With plenty of femininity, she shows natural fleshing, and sound, correct feet and legs.

“I think she’s a very worthy champion and is the type of high quality heifer that epitomises the ongoing strides of improvement that Simmental breeders have been making over a number of years.”

Herd manager ‘over the moon’

Delfur herd manager Garry Patterson said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to hear Delfur Weigela has won.

“We were really delighted to win what was a huge class. It’s been a terrific competition, with a very high standard throughout, and just a great advert for the Simmental breed.”

The show is now the UK’s largest annual online pedigree competition.

This year’s event was the fifth and attracted a total of 457 entries, up by 26 on 2023, over six classes. Contenders were put forward by 87 breeders around the UK.

BSCS general manager Iain Kerr said: “First and foremost it’s a huge thank you to all of the breeders who have had a go and put forward entries for this year’s competition.

“Over 450 animals from 87 breeders is just terrific and the standard throughout reflects extremely well on the depth of quality within the Simmental herdbook.”

British Simmental showcase

Mr Kerr added: “The competition is proving to be extremely popular with breeders and gives them an opportunity to come together, have a bit of fun and compete on a national level.

From the numbers of people watching week on week, both in the UK and internationally, it really is a great promotional showcase for British Simmental and we’ve again had some terrific feedback. Plans are already underway for the 2025 competition.”

All of this year’s classes, entries, and videos can be viewed on the society’s Facebook page or at britishsimmental.co.uk