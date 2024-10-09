Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink

Peter Peacock warns the current strategy 'isn’t delivering and won’t do anytime soon'.

By Keith Findlay
A Scottish estate at the heart of rewilding efforts. Image: Oxygen Conservation

The Scottish Government’s private finance model for nature recovery won’t deliver and needs a rethink.

So warns former Highlands and Islands Labour MSP and Scottish Government Minister Peter Peacock.

Mr Peacock was minister for education and young people from 2003 to 2006. He also spent four years as convener at Highland Council.

His call is made in an article, also published today, explaining why he thinks the current strategy of using private finance to pay for large-scale carbon reduction is failing.

Urgent action needed to restore biodiversity but current model suits private investors more than Scotland

Mr Peacock said: “We have an urgent need to restore biodiversity and utilise nature to help remove carbon from the atmosphere.

“But the model to base action on private investment isn’t delivering and won’t do anytime soon.

“Current strategy will serve… private financiers more than Scotland’s community and economic interests.”

Peter Peacock
Peter Peacock. Image: SSEN Transmission

Mr Peacock dealt with private finance in his days as a Scottish government minister.

In his article, he says the market in carbon credits from more tree planting and peatland restoration isn’t providing anything like the return private investors need.

And he told us: “For so long as that is the case, private finance won’t invest. That is why they (the current government) want significant and long-lasting public subsidy to underwrite financial risk.

Bunloit Estate on the west shore of Loch Ness.

“The hard truth is the public purse cannot and won’t be able to provide the levels of subsidy necessary to underwrite private financiers for a long time to come, if ever, at levels needed to meet the challenge.

“In any event, using public money to underwrite external private investment will extract more money from Scotland over time than it invests – that is how it works.”

NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency, launched a £2 billion private finance initiative (PFI) aimed at land restoration about 18 months ago.

Along with ambitious native woodland and carbon sequestration targets, the PFI is expected to unlock new job creation and support rural communities across the country.

But, according to Mr Peacock, it “hasn’t yet invested a single penny of private capital”.

Glen Feshie in the Cairngorms. Image: Shutterstock

‘Serious’ debate over nature recovery ambitions required

He added: “We need to move away from hype about what private finance will do, when it won’t do anything without huge public subsidy. We need a serious debate to deliver strategy that retains wealth in Scotland and delivers tangible outcomes for the environment and carbon reductions in the atmosphere.

“That needs an active, investing, partnering, and regulating state working with local communities, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), and philanthropic interests.

“Putting private finance in the lead won’t deliver what we need.”

Nearly 3,000 acres of Scottish countryside up for sale

His comments and article come just days after almost 3,000 acres of Scottish countryside were put up for sale for nearly £11 million.

Rural property giant Strutt & Parker is marketing the land across three estates on behalf of current owner Jeremy Leggett and his company, Highlands Rewilding.

Mr Leggett has insisted the sales are not specifically aimed at paying off a loan, of which around £11m is outstanding.

But both the sale and his ongoing struggle to raise equity to fund rewilding ambitions highlight the challenges surrounding the whole issue of land restoration in Scotland.

What is the Scottish Government saying?

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Restoring Scotland’s natural environment is a key way we can help address the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change.

“That’s why Scottish Government is already investing in nature at scale, though this is both a public and private responsibility.

“Our forthcoming Natural Capital Markets Framework will strengthen the existing Interim Principles for Responsible Investment in Natural Capital and set out our approach to using public spending more effectively to leverage in responsible private capital.”

Conversation